Foley, AL

Trespasser claims child locked in Foley shed, arrested for public intoxication

By Aspen Popowski
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) —  The Foley Police Department arrested a Colorado man after he trespassed into a home looking for an abducted child.

David Matthew Daniels was arrested after two people discovered him inside their home. Daniels told the pair that he was looking for an injured child locked in a shed.

Officers were called to the home, which is at the 200 block of W. Verbena Avenue in Foley. Investigators determined that Daniels was under the influence of drugs when he made claims about a child being locked up.

Investigators also searched a shed in their home’s yard and did not find an injured child. Daniel’s daughter was also found safe with family members in another state. Daniel was arrested for Public Intoxication and Criminal Trespass 1st Degree.

Foley Police also addressed the rumors circulating on social media about an attempted child abduction near the Foley Kid’s Park. A child was not abducted, and Daniels made these claims while under the influence of drugs.

