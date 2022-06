CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Fire District announced Sunday that two brothers with NCFD have been sent to assist on the Calf Canyon Fire in New Mexico. Fire Captain Darek Pepple and Fire Engineer Darin Pepple will assist on the fire burning about 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The Calf Canyon Fire and the Hermits Peak Fire have burned a combined 317,920 acres as of Monday morning, making this the largest wildfire incident in New Mexico’s history, according to information from the wildfire’s managers.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO