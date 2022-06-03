ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potential Tropical Cyclone One soon to become Tropical Storm Alex

By Phillip Williams
WITN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Potential Tropical Cyclone ONE has yet to develop a strong enough closed circulation, so it is not yet the season’s first Tropical Storm. It is located over the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico off...

www.witn.com

