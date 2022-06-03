Potential Tropical Cyclone One soon to become Tropical Storm Alex
By Phillip Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Potential Tropical Cyclone ONE has yet to develop a strong enough closed circulation, so it is not yet the season’s first Tropical Storm. It is located over the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico off...
Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was located about 270 miles (435 kilometers) northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. Parts of...
Three waves of dangerous weather are set to hit Colorado on Monday afternoon, bringing risks of isolated tornados, strong winds, and large hail to some parts of the state. According to the National Weather Service, a first wave of storms will hit between 1 and 3 PM, developing over the Palmer Divide (El Paso County area) and the Raton Mesa (southeast Colorado). In the Palmer Divide area, the main risk associated with the storm will be hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of an egg. Meanwhile, winds up to 60 miles per hour will be the main risk in the Raton Mesa area. Confidence for the development of these storms is medium to high, meaning they are likely to happen.
June 4 (UPI) -- A storm that's forecast to become the first named tropical system of the Atlantic hurricane season has dumped heavy rain on South Florida, causing dangerous flash flooding in Miami on Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Miami-Dade County after...
Much of Florida south of Orlando all the way to the Keys, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are under tropical storm warnings as a system intensifies and moves closer to the state over the next 24 hours. Forecasters expect the system to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex during the day Friday. Coastal flood watches are also in effect across the state. Use the maps below ...
ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
While the storm pushed through the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida saw some of the effects of the rainmaking event. Sanibel Island saw consistent rainfall from the storm throughout the afternoon and evening on Friday. The combination of consistent rainfall and winds did keep people away from the beach. Michael...
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries has announced the first state record of a fish caught off of the North Carolina coast. The agency says George Dale, of Wilmington, caught the Graysby Grouper (otherwise known as Cephalopholis cruentata) outside of Masonboro Inlet in about 100-feet-deep water on May 31st.
MIAMI — Hurricane season has begun and it looks like we're off to another quick start. The National Hurricane Center tagged the disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Wave Invest 91-L. It now has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm...
Mississippi is known for its Southern charm and hospitality. People come here looking to relax, eat some down-home cooking, and spend the day at the beach. But unfortunately, this may not be the case if all ice on Earth melts.
The National Weather Service, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Saturday June 4. It warns of isolated thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. The outlook for this afternoon mostly applies to central...
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing rain chances for the first half of Wednesday in Central Florida. An area of low pressure off of our East Coast will spin and give us a chance for increased rain at 40% through the noon hour. For the afternoon, rain chances will taper off.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is predicting another busy hurricane season. "Looking to 14 to 21 named storms coming up. So another season that'll approach the limits of the names that we have," Ken Graham, Director of the National Hurricane Center, said. Not only will there be...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With hurricane season now underway, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management is reminding residents to “Know Your Zone” in the event of an evacuation order due to severe weather.
The state has three zones — marked A, B and C — covering coastal areas along the Eastern and Western Shores of the Chesapeake Bay, the beach areas of Wicomico and Worcester counties, and southern counties on the Potomac River.
According to the agency, 2020 set a record for named hurricanes on the Atlantic coast. Last September, the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought severe winds — including tornados — and...
Cooler weather is taking hold for the weekend, and a period of some rain. But this will NOT be a total washout weekend. In fact, most of the hours of this weekend will be dry, even at the wettest spot in Lower Michigan. Saturday looks dry across all of Michigan....
NORTH CAROLINA (WITH)— Gas Buddy reports gas prices in North Carolina have risen more than 17 cents since last week. It says the average now sits at $4.51 per gallon. Gas Buddy also reports that gas in North Carolina is 45 cents higher than a month ago and $1.65 higher than a year ago.
