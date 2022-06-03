Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, River flows in many side channels and creates islands between the river and sloughs and creeks. Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Portions of the National Wildlife Refuge downstream of Clarendon flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 26.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning and continue falling through the end of the week. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 26.5 Tue 9 AM 26.2 25.9 25.7 **Falling**

