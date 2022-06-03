ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Movies On Demand: ‘Father Stu,’ ‘Secrets of Dumbledore,’ + More

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHOJa_0fzTe93u00

In this week’s new movies on VOD, Mark Wahlberg finds God in Father Stu, Albus Dumbledore finds Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and a young painter flees Nazi Germany to find her true artist self in Charlotte.

In Father Stu, a film produced by and starring Mark Wahlberg, who also stars as the title character, a washed up and desperate boxer finds religion after a near-death experience. The film, based on a true story, is something of a passion project for Wahlberg, who has been working on getting it made since 2016. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is another film that’s been in the works for years; the third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise was mostly delayed on account of Covid-19 and the fact that the main antagonist, Gellert Grindelwald, had been previously played by Johnny Depp. (In case you hadn’t heard, Depp’s had a busy couple of years in court and had to be replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.)

And the animated film Charlotte, which is based on a true story, features the voice talents Keira Knightly as the title character, Charlotte Salomon, a German Jew coming of age at the start of World War II with a love for painting. She leaves Berlin to hide out in France and begins to train as a painter in earnest, creating a massive collection of paintings inspired by the war and her family’s vast struggles with mental illness. Though Charlotte became a victim of the Nazi genocide, her work – and a murder that was kept secret for decades – have become her legacy.

These are just a few of the titles that are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, and through your cable service this week. Check out what movies are available to buy or rent on demand now!

Father Stu

Father Stu is based on the true story of Stuart Long, an amateur boxer-turned-wannabe-actor-turned priest. In the film, Mark Wahlberg plays Stu, who heads to Hollywood to find fame in The Biz after his boxing career is cut short. Stu starts courting a young woman named Carmen who is a devout Catholic, but after a horrific accident leaves him on death’s door, he feels a calling to the priesthood and decides not to be with Carmen, and instead he enters a seminary in order to be ordained as a priest. Soon diagnosed with a serious health issue that leaves him nearly paralyzed, Stu makes it his life’s work to minister to the people in his community.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

Lest you think that J.K. Rowling is not still working on account of her backward TERF-y opinions, the author of the Harry Potter series is still kicking in Hollywood, busy scripting Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third film in the series that serves as a prequel to Potter. In this film, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is joined by Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to try and prevent the dark magic of Gellert Grindelwald from taking hold of their wizarding world. It’s hard for many Potter fans to reconcile their love for the Potterverse with the fact that it supports Rowling’s opinions, but if you can get past that, the latest Beasts film is a satisfying journey back to the magical world we came to love, once upon a time.

To Buy:

To Rent:

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

DC Films Exec Confirms Plans to Recast Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

It's no secret that fans of the DC Extended Universe are hell-bent on seeing Amber Heard get fired from the Aquaman franchise and the movement has been going on for years now. For a time, it seemed like Warner Bros. and DC Films didn't want to meddle with Amber's legal issues with her former spouse Johnny Depp. However, in a shocking new development, the ever-so-controversial star nearly got removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Collider

'Smile' Teaser Trailer Offers Unsettling Look at Mysterious Horror Film

There's an eerie teaser trailer playing ahead of Top Gun: Maverick and David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, drumming up curiosity over its mysterious premise. The trailer is for Paramount Player's new horror film, Smile, previously under the working title Something's Wrong With Rose, and it shows a woman passing by a hospital room where a man sits, frozen, with an unnaturally wide grin fixed to his face. The man appears unresponsive to the woman, and he isn't the only one with a big smile; the frightening grin seems to be spreading. However, the teaser released on social media is an abridged version and only shows brief clips of a man sitting in a hospital room, and a woman with a menacing smile.
MOVIES
Salon

When a royal child misbehaves, a mother is blamed. She shouldn't be

One star shone brightly at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, an extended weekend of parades, church services, a derby, a pageant and pomp and circumstance marking Her Majesty The Queen's 70 years of service. The Queen herself did not attend the weekend festivities (though people waved gamely at a hologram in a gilded carriage, in an attraction that could give Disney World a run for its money). The palace ascribed the absence of the elderly monarch, who survived COVID earlier this year, to "episodic mobility issues."
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Charlotte Salomon
Collider

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Continues Ill-fated Run With $400 Million at Global Box Office

A decade ago, it would have been hard to believe that a future Harry Potter spin-off would go bleak! However, that is today's reality. WB’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore has finally managed to earn a global box-office of $400.5 million. Weekend grosses came in at $2.4 million from 71 markets, bringing the international total to $305 million adding to the global cume.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Check out the alien ship from Jordan Peele’s Nope movie

The alien ship feature in the new Nope movie has been unveiled in a TV spot that aired during the NBA Finals. Nope was previously confirmed to be an alien inspired movie, but the TV spot showed the first look at the ship. The blockbuster will star Black Panther’s Daniel...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Vod#Nazi#German#Jew
Cinema Blend

Marvel's She-Hulk Trailer Shows Off Tatiana Maslany In All Her Green Glory, Plus Mark Ruffalo

Following her time on Orphan Black and the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason, Tatiana Maslany is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress stars as Jennifer Walters in Disney+’s She-Hulk series, which is now officially titled She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and today the first trailer for the show finally dropped. Watch the above video to see Maslany’s Jennifer in all her green glory, plus some of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk in action.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Flag Day’ on Amazon Prime, in Which Sean Penn Directs Himself and Daughter Dylan Penn in a Literary BOATS Drama

Now on Amazon Prime Video, Flag Day is a true family affair: Sean Penn directs himself and his offspring in this BOATS (Based On A True Story) drama; he plays a serial con artist and lousy father for his kids, portrayed by Dylan Penn and Hopper Penn. Based on journalist Jennifer Vogel’s memoir The Flim-Flam Man, the story is told from the perspective of the Dylan character as she deals with her long-fraught relationship with her father. Previous to Flag Day’s late-2021 theatrical release and an extended cameo in Licorice Pizza, Sean had been somewhat quiet professionally, last seen in...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Interceptor review – absurd yet entertaining Netflix action thriller

While the rather surprisingly robust box office performance of Top Gun: Maverick has shown, once again, that all really is back to normal on the big-screen blockbuster front, as a sort of precautionary measure, a more-stacked-than-usual summer season of streaming has also kicked off. There are shows with budgets the size of movies, from Stranger Things to Obi-Wan Kenobi to the upcoming She-Hulk and Ms Marvel, and films like The Gray Man, Prey, Secret Headquarters and Spiderhead, all slick enough to be major theatrical tentpoles. Before most of that, and on a far, far smaller scale, drops high-energy thriller Interceptor, landing with whatever the opposite of buzz is on Netflix, modelling itself as an irony-free throwback to summers past and just about succeeding.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Fantastic Beasts 3' Is Now Streaming

The new Fantastic Beasts movie is already streaming on HBO Max, but it's hard to say if that means anything in particular for the future of the franchise. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore premiered in theaters on Wednesday, April 6 and then dropped on HBO Max on Monday, May 30. Between the franchise's controversies and poor reviews, this may be our last trip to Hogwarts for quite some time.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
AOL Corp

Adam Sandler left ‘bleeding terribly’ after an accident in bed

Adam Sandler was excited to talk about his new film, Hustle, on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But before he could talk about anything, Fallon asked him about a visible bruise and scab under his eye. “I had an accident, everybody,” Sandler said. “Everything's all right, but I...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Bloodthirsty Cinema: The 10 Films With The Highest On-Screen Body Count

Sure, movies in general usually feature quite a bit of death. After all, it's a fact of life, and something that can happen to anyone at any time. Movie deaths can be sad, funny, or exciting, and so characters can and will die. No genre will protect a fictional character from the fictional grim reaper itself.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy