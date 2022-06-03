ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Briefs: Applications still accepted for water, sewer bill assistance

By Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago

Help with water and sewer bills still available

The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs through Sept. 30.

To be eligible for the LIHWAP program, clients need to be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

To apply, contact Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission at 740-387-1039. Ohio Heartland CAC serves all Crawford, Marion and Morrow counties.

For more information, contact Ohio Heartland Community Action, call your local Energy Assistance provider at 800-282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) or visit energyhelp.ohio.gov .

Marion church to host Cardinal Choral

The Cardinal Choral, under the direction of Charles Snyder, will be returning to Marion for a concert as part of their summer tour. This year the concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on June 11 at Prospect Street United Methodist Church, 185 S. Prospect St., Marion, as a combined effort of PSUMC and Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Two singers from Marion are members of this year's Chorale: Carter Rawlins and Darrin Sites. The Chorale's theme this year is "Let There Be Music" following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Troopers participating in National Secure Your Load Day

On Monday, troopers will be participating in National Secure Your Load Day. This day is aimed at encouraging motorists to secure cargo with tie-down straps and/or coverings in an effort to reduce crashes.

Loads that are not properly secured can fall, shift or spill causing a hazard to those traveling behind them. In fact, a 20-pound object traveling at 55 mph has a force of 1,000 pounds at impact. On average in Ohio, there are two fatal and 94 injury crashes each year involving improper load securement. Troopers issue an average of 501 citations each year.

In addition, unsecured loads are responsible for up to 40 percent of the litter on the roads each year. Incorrectly securing your load is a minor misdemeanor unless there is serious injury or death, in which case the charge can be escalated.

If you see an unsecured load, contact the Patrol at #677.

Upcoming meetings:

• River Valley Local Board of Education, 6 p.m., Monday, board room, Tri-River Career Center, 2222 Marion Mt. Gilead Road, Marion

• Marion City Council Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., second flood, City Hall, 233 W. Center St., Marion

• NCOESC Board of Governor's, 6 p.m., Tuesday, North Central Ohio Educational Service Center - Tiffin Office, 928 West Market St., Suite A, Tiffin

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Briefs: Applications still accepted for water, sewer bill assistance

