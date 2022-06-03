ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ex-Chiefs lineman urges players to care for bodies and minds after another tragic death

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36OWdb_0fzTdJli00

The death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III at the age of 38 sent a shock wave through the NFL on Wednesday.

Well, another shock wave.

Four former NFL players have passed away before reaching the age of 40 in a roughly six-month span.

In December, former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, 33, was found dead at his Georgia home. In April, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on a Florida interstate. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, 25, was killed in a car crash Monday in Dallas.

Saddened by those untimely deaths, former Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen,32, felt the need to speak out.

Allen. who played in Kansas City in 2012-15 and 2018-19 , shared a lengthy message on Twitter, saying he stepped way from the NFL in part because of his mental well-being.

“Been thinking a lot about our former NFL brothers dying so young and I have to speak on it hopefully this helps someone,” Allen wrote.

“For the most part football is a poor man’s sport. There’s a few positions that are outliers like QB, Kicker, & Punter where majority of the athlete’s backgrounds is a privileged one.

“It’s a demanding game that requires elite grit to make it to the NFL. That grit usually comes from a challenging upbringing. Growing up with less gives you that hunger to make it out.

“That hunger fuels us to push ourselves beyond the imaginable for the love of the game. We often ignore the traumas of our early lives that helped build that grit and that’s where it gets dangerous because in general we rarely address it.

“We get use to ignoring trauma essentially becoming numb to it. Then comes the physical/mental trauma of the game of football that we ignore because at this point we’re use to it. It’s engrained in us, it starts the moment we step foot on a field. You’re taught to be ‘tough’

“When you think about giving up you reference your earlier traumas. You say things like ‘this isn’t worse than…’ or ‘this is better than being broke’. Not realizing the cumulative damage we’re doing to ourselves in the moment. Then you add in ‘Football culture’ in the nature of it

“You have some coaches abuse their power and verbally assault their players (mentally) often calling some of the toughest men on earth soft or worse. There is a constant pressure of pushing yourself through injury often from yourself due to the ‘culture’

“We gut through so much because football culture celebrates it. We glorify the ‘Warriors’ while in the arena but we forget about them when their time in the arena is over.

“I walked away from the game for many reasons but the main reason was for my physical and mental health. I knew I was on a slippery slope. I got the help and peace that I needed when I walked away. I thank God for my strong support system (my circle).

“We all need a support system, fellas if you’re going through something let’s talk about it. I’m here, I don’t even have to previously know you. You can DM me for my contact info, we all experience the same things let’s not be afraid to address it and talk about it. Heal yourself”

Here is the Twitter thread from Allen , and hopefully it will help someone.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
State
Florida State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Player Who's Hit Him The Hardest

Tom Brady has played in the National Football League for more than 20 years. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, has survived this long by managing to not take too many devastating hits in the pocket. Brady has gotten rocked a few times, though. However, one hit...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Allen
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, & More NFL Stars React To Texas Shooting

National Football League stars are calling for gun law reform following the tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas yesterday, where a lone gunman opened fire inside Ross Elementary School, killing 19 children and two adults. In the aftermath of the shooting, NFL stars such as Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, and Davante Adams took to social media to share their thoughts on the senseless violence.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Ex Chiefs#Broncos#Twitter#Kicker Punter
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
4K+
Followers
847
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy