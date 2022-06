LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Two women are behind bars for allegedly barging into an abandoned hurricane-damaged hotel in an attempt to steal whatever they could get away with, authorities say. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crime occured Friday (June 3) morning at a Galliano hotel that had been closed since it […]

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO