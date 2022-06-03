ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

DPS Announces Sobriety Checkpoints For June 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – Sobriety checkpoints are planned for 15 counties statewide during the month of June according to the state Department of Public Safety. The 20 total checkpoints are designed to encourage...

