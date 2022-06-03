ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Hardy Reveals Jeff Was “Almost Knocked Out” During AEW Double or Nothing

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Hardy discussed teaming up with his brother Jeff against The Young Bucks at the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV event during the most recent episode of his podcast. “I was happy with the match, especially considering very early on in the match Jeff was almost knocked out, so he got...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

PWMania

WWE Announces Cody Rhodes Injury, Change to Hell in a Cell Match?

This weekend, WWE presented a live event named after one of its legendary shows, “Saturday Night’s Main Event.” The most important news from the show, however, has nothing to do with Saturday night’s winners or losers. Click here for full results from Saturday Night’s Main Event.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
PWMania

Latest Update on Bray Wyatt – WWE Rumors

On Sunday afternoon, there was a lot of speculation about Bray Wyatt returning to WWE at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The rumors apparently boosted secondary market ticket sales for the event. Wyatt was booked for an autograph signing for Legends of the Ring on Sunday afternoon, and he’s...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Hell In A Cell Results – June 5, 2022

Tonight, the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois hosts the WWE Hell In a Cell 2022 Premium Live Event. Your host for the Kickoff Show is Kayla Braxton. She is joined by Kevin Patrick, Jerry Lawler, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. Kayla mentions the rumors about an injury for Cody Rhodes....
ROSEMONT, IL
PWMania

WWE Issues Storyline Injury Update on Happy Baron Corbin

Following his No Holds Barred loss to Madcap Moss at Hell In a Cell on Sunday night, WWE has given a storyline injury update on Happy Baron Corbin. Moss defeated Corbin in a tough No Holds Barred battle that lasted around 12 minutes in Hell in a Cell. Moss used a fall-away slam to launch Corbin onto steel ring steps lying against the turnbuckles in the finish. He then delivered his Punch Line finisher, wrapping a chair around Corbin’s neck and smashing the chair on the stairs, much like Corbin did him on SmackDown a few weeks ago. After Corbin shouted out and gasped for air, Moss covered for the pin while clutching the chair.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/6)

WWE RAW will air tonight from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, following the Hell In a Cell event. As of this writing, no matches have been announced for tonight’s RAW, however Cody Rhodes stated after Hell In a Cell that he expects to be on RAW to discuss his injury more.
GREEN BAY, WI
PWMania

Backstage Latest on MJF, AEW Stars Unhappy and Wonder if They Were Worked

On a recent PWTorch.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed the MJF promo on AEW Dynamite and how it’s being received backstage. Keller claims that much of what was stated on Dynamite was said privately to his friends in the last few months, and that some of them are now wondering if they were duped all along.
WWE
PWMania

Brandi Rhodes Reacts to Cody Performing With a Torn Pectoral Muscle

Despite having an injured pectoral muscle, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins inside a Hell in a Cell at the 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell PLE. Brandi, Cody’s wife, spoke about her husband’s performance despite his injuries. “I’ve never met anyone more committed to the fans or the...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Champaign, IL 6/4/22

The following are full results from Saturday’s WWE live event at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. MIZ TV with WWE U.S. Champion Theory becomes a match as Rey and Dominick Mysterio def. The Miz and Theory. WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match. Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Natalya.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Matt Hardy
PWMania

Sneak Peek At Ric Flair’s Robe For Final Match, New Video of Top Rope Bump

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has promised that he will take a top rope bump during this farewell match, which will take place during Starrcast V weekend in July, as PWMania.com previously reported at this link. More information on Flair’s final match training and how his family feels about it was provided in that piece.
WWE
PWMania

John Cena Says Theory Needs an “Attitude Adjustment,” Theory Responds

As PWMania.com previously reported, Theory stated in recent interviews that he wants to defend the United States title against Cena. John Cena addressed Theory in a video posted on WWE’s TikTok account. Theory was recognized by Cena as his favorite current WWE star, as well as the WWE star who needs the biggest “Attitude Adjustment.” With his fingers, Cena made the “I’m watching you” signal.
WWE
PWMania

Favorites to Win at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Revealed

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 betting odds have been released. The “-” symbol represents the favorites, while the “+” symbol represents the underdogs. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
WWE
PWMania

Looking At Returns, Departures, & Debuts

Within the past week, the pro wrestling landscape continues to change with news about the status of the AEW world championship, returns to television, and departures from a promotion. As always, you have to wonder how some of these headlines could impact the business in what should be a busy few months for WWE, AEW, and New Japan.
WWE
PWMania

Kurt Angle Reveals Screw Was Found in His Knee Socket, Dealing With Back Issues

On his most recent AdFreeShows.com podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle provided an update on his recovery from double knee replacement surgery:. ‘It’s a week later and I’m not doing much better. It’s pretty brutal, especially when you have both knees down at the same time. I never went through anything this difficult. I also have a little bit of a back problem, so I can’t use my legs and I can’t use my back, so I’m pretty much useless. It’s pretty crazy. But when I did the surgery, what they found out is they found a screw in my left knee just hanging out in my knee socket. It’s pretty incredible. It must have been from my surgery 10 years ago, the ACL surgery I had on my left knee. The screw popped loose and was just hanging out in my knee socket. It was crazy.”
WWE
PWMania

New Champion Crowned on RAW, Becky Lynch Challenges for WWE 24/7 Title

Dana Brooke is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once again. Brooke faced Becky Lynch in a singles match on Monday night’s RAW. However, Akira Tozawa, who was being pursued by R-Truth, Tamina Snuka, and Reggie, interrupted with his WWE 24/7 Title. After he backed into the ring, Brooke rolled Tozawa up for the championship win.
WWE
PWMania

Behind The Curtain at WWE SmackDown

A WWE production is nothing to laugh at. For decades the global icon of professional wrestling…excuse me, Sports Entertainment…has been producing multiple and successful weekly television shows across several different networks of television and viewed by countless people across the globe. The amount of work that goes into setting up, fully executing, and then tearing down a production of this magnitude is both terrifying and amazing and it often goes unappreciated and unnoticed by us all.
COLUMBUS, OH
PWMania

Scorpio Sky Says He Was Hurt During AEW Rampage’s TNT Title Match

On the June 3rd, 2022 edition of Rampage, Scorpio Sky, who successfully defended the AEW TNT Title against Dante Martin, issued the following statement on Twitter:. “I went into last nights match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on. Despite that, wrestling in SoCal felt amazing even on one leg. Hopefully nothing serious and I’ll be back to defend again soon.”
BOSTON, MA
PWMania

New Member of the Judgment Day Will Be Revealed on WWE RAW

Tonight on WWE RAW, a new member of the Judgment Day will be introduced. There have been rumors of Tommaso Ciampa joining the group, so it might be him or someone else entirely. Here is the current announced line-up for tonight’s RAW:. * Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs....
WWE
PWMania

Key People in WWE Wanted to “Bury” Stephanie McMahon on Her Way Out

The big news regarding WWE today is the Business Insider piece about Vince McMahon’s decision to replace Stephanie McMahon’s work duties. According to the story, WWE wants to accomplish what UFC has done and bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in sponsorship revenue. Stephanie McMahon, according to the report, was not meeting those objectives.
WWE
PWMania

Final Card for Tonight’s NJPW Strong

The whole lineup for the latest edition of NJPW World’s Strong has been announced by NJPW. The program will air on NJPW World tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time, and will be available on demand shortly afterward. The complete lineup is as follows:. – Yuya Uemura & KEITA vs....
WWE

