Jimmy Smith Says WrestleMania Has Been His Favorite Moment In WWE Thus Far

Tonight, the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois hosts the WWE Hell In a Cell 2022 Premium Live Event. Your host for the Kickoff Show is Kayla Braxton. She is joined by Kevin Patrick, Jerry Lawler, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. Kayla mentions the rumors about an injury for Cody Rhodes....
Despite having an injured pectoral muscle, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins inside a Hell in a Cell at the 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell PLE. Brandi, Cody’s wife, spoke about her husband’s performance despite his injuries. “I’ve never met anyone more committed to the fans or the...
On Sunday afternoon, there was a lot of speculation about Bray Wyatt returning to WWE at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The rumors apparently boosted secondary market ticket sales for the event. Wyatt was booked for an autograph signing for Legends of the Ring on Sunday afternoon, and he’s...
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has promised that he will take a top rope bump during this farewell match, which will take place during Starrcast V weekend in July, as PWMania.com previously reported at this link. More information on Flair’s final match training and how his family feels about it was provided in that piece.
On his most recent AdFreeShows.com podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle provided an update on his recovery from double knee replacement surgery:. ‘It’s a week later and I’m not doing much better. It’s pretty brutal, especially when you have both knees down at the same time. I never went through anything this difficult. I also have a little bit of a back problem, so I can’t use my legs and I can’t use my back, so I’m pretty much useless. It’s pretty crazy. But when I did the surgery, what they found out is they found a screw in my left knee just hanging out in my knee socket. It’s pretty incredible. It must have been from my surgery 10 years ago, the ACL surgery I had on my left knee. The screw popped loose and was just hanging out in my knee socket. It was crazy.”
Following his No Holds Barred loss to Madcap Moss at Hell In a Cell on Sunday night, WWE has given a storyline injury update on Happy Baron Corbin. Moss defeated Corbin in a tough No Holds Barred battle that lasted around 12 minutes in Hell in a Cell. Moss used a fall-away slam to launch Corbin onto steel ring steps lying against the turnbuckles in the finish. He then delivered his Punch Line finisher, wrapping a chair around Corbin’s neck and smashing the chair on the stairs, much like Corbin did him on SmackDown a few weeks ago. After Corbin shouted out and gasped for air, Moss covered for the pin while clutching the chair.
Cody Rhodes is indeed injured, but he hopes to get through tonight’s Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. Dave Meltzer revealed Rhodes’ injury news during his Sunday Night Main Event podcast. WWE did an angle where Rollins attacked Rhodes Saturday night at the Saturday Night Main...
This weekend, WWE presented a live event named after one of its legendary shows, “Saturday Night’s Main Event.” The most important news from the show, however, has nothing to do with Saturday night’s winners or losers. Click here for full results from Saturday Night’s Main Event.
On a recent PWTorch.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed the MJF promo on AEW Dynamite and how it’s being received backstage. Keller claims that much of what was stated on Dynamite was said privately to his friends in the last few months, and that some of them are now wondering if they were duped all along.
The WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event’s match order has been released. According to Fightful Select, the following order is current as of 5:45 p.m. ET today. There are no additional matches identified as being added internally, it was noticed. There is also no mention of a Kickoff pre-show match. The following is the match order for tonight’s lineup:
As PWMania.com previously reported, on the June 1st, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo highlighting his relationship with President Tony Khan. MJF stated Khan has been saving money in order to sign former WWE stars who can’t lace his boots, and he also referred to Khan as a “f*cking mark.”
As PWMania.com previously reported, Theory stated in recent interviews that he wants to defend the United States title against Cena. John Cena addressed Theory in a video posted on WWE’s TikTok account. Theory was recognized by Cena as his favorite current WWE star, as well as the WWE star who needs the biggest “Attitude Adjustment.” With his fingers, Cena made the “I’m watching you” signal.
The whole lineup for the latest edition of NJPW World’s Strong has been announced by NJPW. The program will air on NJPW World tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time, and will be available on demand shortly afterward. The complete lineup is as follows:. – Yuya Uemura & KEITA vs....
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 betting odds have been released. The “-” symbol represents the favorites, while the “+” symbol represents the underdogs. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Within the past week, the pro wrestling landscape continues to change with news about the status of the AEW world championship, returns to television, and departures from a promotion. As always, you have to wonder how some of these headlines could impact the business in what should be a busy few months for WWE, AEW, and New Japan.
WWE RAW will air tonight from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, following the Hell In a Cell event. As of this writing, no matches have been announced for tonight’s RAW, however Cody Rhodes stated after Hell In a Cell that he expects to be on RAW to discuss his injury more.
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) will hold their Tournament Of Survival 7 event tonight in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at the Showboat Hotel. The following is the line-up for the first round of the tournament:. Tournament Of Survival 7 First Round Death Match. – Drew Parker vs. Cole Radrick. Tournament Of...
Just hours before the HIAC pay-per-view, WWE announced that Cody Rhodes, who returned to the company just two months ago at Wrestlemania after six years away from the organization, suffered a torn pec muscle, but would still compete in the main event of the show. When Cody removed his ring...
WWE Smackdown announcer Pat McAfee discussed why he missed Hell in a Cell on Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “I was not at Hell in a Cell, Smackdown only had one match and all parties agreed that it was probably not worth the trip to Chicago and back for that. It ended up being a 13-minute match.”
