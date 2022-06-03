ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thieves Steal Catalytic Converters From UPS Trucks

By Jason Rima
KTTS
KOLR10 News

Springfield man charged after stealing two phones, $6 in cash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department arrested a man Saturday morning after an armed robbery. Witnesses called 911 early in the morning of June 4, alerting authorities to an armed robbery in progress in the parking lot of Martha’s Vineyard. According to a Facebook post by the Springfield Police Department, 18-year-old Kody Moore robbed […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Deadly Shooting In North Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working a deadly shooting north of Grant and Kearney. Gunshots were reported around midnight. Sebastian Wormington, 17, from Springfield died at the hospital. A second juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still looking for the shooter. Press Release. On June 6, 2022, at...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

One Arrested After Chase In Springfield

(KTTS News) — A driver is in custody after crashing a car in Springfield. A Greene County Sheriff’s deputy stopped the driver at Highway H and Farm Road 94 around midnight. The driver refused to identify themselves and took off. KY3 says deputies called off the chase and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
A.W. Naves

Body of 60 Year Old Man Found in Hand Dug Well in Missouri by Mushroom Hunters

Well where body was discovered on May 2, 2022(Photo: DCSO) On May 2 of this year, mushroom hunters foraging near a home in Long Lane, Missouri, happened upon a small hand-dug well filled with water. Curious as to the safety of such an open well, one of them retrieved a stick and inserted it into the well to check the depth. Much to their surprise, he dislodged a body that had been submerged beneath the water level. They immediately contacted the police to investigate.
LONG LANE, MO
KTTS

Car Fire Behind Grocery Store Considered Suspicious

(KTTS News) — Springfield fire investigators are looking into a suspicious fire behind a grocery store. Someone reported seeing someone leave a burning car behind the Price Cutter at Kansas and Republic Road. KY3 reports the fire burned the VIN number, and the license plates came back as not...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Multi-state car chase ends in 2 arrests

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Two suspects were arrested after a car chase that began in Harrison, Arkansas, and ended in Greene County, according to MSHP. Frank G Hawkins, 39-years-old, and Ashley M Martin, 26-years-old, were being pursued by Arkansas State Police and the US Marshals Service when they crashed the stolen car they were driving […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Teens arrested for vandalizing mural in Buffalo, Mo.

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Buffalo, Mo. Police Department arrested two teenagers for vandalizing murals in the city. Austin Keirsey, 18, faces property damage charges. The police department is working with the juvenile courts for the second suspect. Investigators say the juveniles tagged the historical mural on the square with...
BUFFALO, MO
houstonherald.com

County deputies investigate several thefts, vehicle damage

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •Mike E.J. Scranlin, 45, of 2673 Highway M at Cabool, was arrested May 23 for having an active Howell County warrant for a non-support charge. A deputy made the attest at...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

49cc scooter fatality crash closes I-44

JOPLIN, Mo. – The early hours of Sunday morning Joplin News First brought you information regarding a fatal crash where one man was killed on I-44 east, closing down the interstate for nearly 3 1/2 hours. Capt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department releases more information regarding that...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Driver crashes into indoor pool in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say no one suffered any serious injuries after a driver crashed a car into an indoor pool in Branson. The crash happened at the Baymont Hotel Sunday on 76 Country Boulevard. Investigators say the vehicle crashed over an embankment and crashed through the glass wall....
BRANSON, MO
lakeexpo.com

62 Burning Bush Drive, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

A RARE opportunity to own 600 ft of lakefront, two homes and large detached garage under $600K! The possibilities are endless. One family estate never before been on the market, this is the diamond in the rough you have been searching for. The main house features open main level living, good bones, vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms up (could be four) , two baths and one full bath in lower level. Room to add additional bedroom in lower level. Attached lower level garage. Septic recently service, pumped and lines cleared. Water damage in lower level cleaned and serviced by US Disaster Restoration. Two fireplaces. Directly at the waters edge with recent survey no longer in the flood plain. The guest house is two bedroom, one bath with attached lower level garage. Large detached garage on one acre to complete the ultimate package. Multi families, large family, investment, use one. Super cool lakefront setting just minutes from Laurie amenities and the PERFECT boating!
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Four Sedalians Injured in US 65 Wreck

Four Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2018 Toyota, driven by 53-year-old Vasiliy I. Popa of Sedalia, was on US 65 and slowing down to turn on right Route H just after 9 a.m., when the Toyota was struck from behind by a southbound 2010 Ford, driven by 47-year-old Andy R. Schlaback of Sweet Springs.
BENTON COUNTY, MO

