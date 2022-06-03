ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Reinterpret Medallion Chair

By Joelle Diderich
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6Vv7_0fzTZihv00

Click here to read the full article.

PARIS Just as a fashion designer might spend a lifetime creating the perfect little black dress, Philippe Starck is obsessed with making the ideal chair.

With his new collaboration with Dior , due to be unveiled at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan , he thinks he’s nailed it. Starck, who is behind iconic designs like the transparent Louis Ghost, was commissioned to put his spin on another medallion chair: the Louis XVI-style model that has been a symbol of Dior since the house was founded in 1947.

More from WWD

The designer, who describes his ethos as a constant striving for minimalist perfection, stripped the classic chair down to its bare bones, and chose to make it in aluminum to emphasize the lightness and purity of its silhouette.

“I can tell you that right now, nothing can be ‘less’ than this chair, and that requires a huge amount of work. You have to literally whittle it down. You have to know the technology,” he told WWD in a Zoom interview.

“I worked to create a totally timeless, definitive design, an icon, so that it will never go out of style,” he added. “We’re right down to the skeleton of the object. That’s why there are very biomorphic shapes in this chair. Semantically, stylistically, we’ve reached the bare minimum.”

The chair will be the centerpiece of the “Dior by Starck” exhibition, due to run from June 7 to 12 at Palazzo Citterio in Milan , which can be visited by prebooking a time slot online. Starck has commissioned sound artist Stephan Crasneanscki to create a soundtrack for the show, inspired by the imagined life of Miss Dior.

The solo presentation reflects Starck’s stature in the design world. For last year’s Salone del Mobile, Dior commissioned more than a dozen participants , including Pierre Yovanovitch, India Mahdavi and Oki Sato of Japanese design firm Nendo, to revisit the medallion chair.

Working with decorator Victor Grandpierre, founder Christian Dior introduced the streamlined neoclassical style that came to define the Dior universe. The oval-back chair was a feature of his couture salon, as well as his store decor, beginning with the brand’s first boutique on Avenue Montaigne.

Starck said the design had entered collective memory, making the collaboration feel natural.

Dubbed Miss Dior, his take presented a logistical challenge. Only one injector, located in Italy, was capable of creating a mold to produce the chair, which is less than one centimeter thick in places. It comes in three models, featuring one, two or no armrests, priced from 1,500 euros to 5,000 euros.

“I chose a difficult material that’s designed to last. It’s made of recyclable aluminum that is very special, quite expensive and rock solid. There’s no reason for this chair ever to break, and that’s already an extraordinary guarantee when you buy it. You know it’s something that can be handed down,” Starck explained.

The designer, who has always promoted democratic products like his 1989 curved toothbrush for Fluocaril, said the project would have been impossible to achieve without a luxury partner like Dior, willing to invest heavily in the production process.

“I’ve always pushed to keep costs down so that everyone can have access to quality design,” he said. “Given the choice, obviously, I would always prefer that. But there are other people who can afford this. Why deny them?”

The Miss Dior chair telegraphs luxury, with galvanized metallic finishes including pink copper, black chromium and gold, available in satinated or polished versions. By contrast, the polycarbonate Louis Ghost, produced by Kartell, retails for less than 350 euros — though Starck stands by his use of plastic.

“I don’t change with the wind,” he said. “I will always defend my use of plastic, because I did it for environmental reasons, which is to say that when I make a plastic chair, I don’t cut any trees and I don’t kill any animals.”

Starck notes that the polycarbonate used in the Louis Ghost chair is made from renewable raw materials. “I’ve spent a lot of time working with manufacturers, and today, there are bio-sourced plastics. I’ve been waiting for this moment for 20 years,” he noted.

The designer, who is based in Portugal, is also thinking about more significant ways to reduce our environmental footprint. He’s working on a state-of-the-art complex for space training company Orbit that is designed to leave no trace.

“We’re building a city, but reinventing all the parameters. I want it to be the first reversible town, meaning it can disappear in three months and have the smallest possible footprint,” he explained. “In addition to training people for space, which is the future of the world, I’m potentially creating the cities of the future, too.”

Up next is space itself: commercial space station Axiom Space has commissioned Starck to create the crew quarters inside its privately developed modules, which will be attached to the International Space Station. Expect nest-like interiors sprinkled with hundreds of LED lights with changing colors.

As challenging as that sounds, he believes that nothing is harder to design than a chair, and it will be difficult to top the Miss Dior. “Like a lot of couturiers, I have always been on the quest for the little black dress,” he said. “In terms of chairs, now there is this one.”

SEE ALSO:

Dior Medallion Chair Exhibition to Make U.S. Debut

Dior Supports Venice Biennale as Women Artists Move to the Fore

Dior Lady Art Handbag Show Heads to China

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Sir Nick Faldo on Jack, Arnie, Golf Commentating and His New Role at Collars & Co.

Click here to read the full article. Collars & Co. is not a golf brand, but it’s been embraced by golfers, including Sir Nick Faldo, the esteemed British player who won three Open Championships, three Masters and 41 times on the European tour. Now a CBS golf analyst, in his playing days Faldo was ranked number-one for 97 weeks. So when Justin Baer, the founder of the direct-to-consumer men’s brand got wind of the fact that Faldo was a fan, he immediately worked to sign him as the first global brand ambassador. As such, Faldo has curated a collection that includes a...
GOLF
WWD

Kate Middleton Wears Stella McCartney to Star-studded Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Kate Middleton wore a custom fuchsia pink dress made with forest-friendly viscose from Stella McCartney to attend the star-studded Platinum Jubilee Pageant in central London on Sunday afternoon. As the last major event during the four-day royal celebration honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service to the people, the street pageant started at 2:30 p.m. local time at Whitehall and made its way through Admiralty Arch and up The Mall. The finale took place just outside Buckingham Palace around the Queen Victoria Memorial.More from WWDQueen Elizabeth II's Style Throughout the YearsPhotos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Everything the Royal Family Wore Over the Jubilee Weekend

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Fashion was at the heart of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Here, a look at what everyone wore. The Queen For her first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II turned to her trusted senior dresser, Angela Kelly, for a dove blue coat with scallop-shaped pearl and diamante trim around the neckline. She teamed it with a matching hat and a three string pearl necklace.More from WWDQueen Elizabeth II's Style Throughout the YearsThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021Celebrities at Wimbledon 2021: See All the Photos “Blue has always been...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

The Cult Brand Everyone In Fashion Is On a Waitlist For

I count myself as one of many fans who are enamored with all things Aimé Leon Dore. The NYC-based brand is an expert in streetwear with pieces like sneakers and baseball hats that quickly rise to It-status before they are nearly impossible to track down. Founded in 2014 by Teddy Santis, you can spot elements of his Queens upbringing in the collection, in addition to references including ‘90s hip-hop culture, basketball, and vintage cars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippe Starck
Person
Roberto Cavalli
Person
Christian Dior
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Elevates Breezy Cutout Dress With Studded Square-Toe Sandals During Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is almost here and according to the fashion forecast, cutout dresses are set to be a huge trend. Eva Longoria proved this theory while arriving in a breezy black maxi dress at Nice Airport during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France today. The actress-turned-entrepreneur flattered the lightweight separate with staple accessories and one of the most hottest shoe trends of the season. Longoria’s black midi dress from A.L.C. has short...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Womenswear Label Rationalle Drops "Intimate Dialouge" Collection

Founded by Erica Kiang, New York-based womenswear brand Rationalle has just unveiled its latest line, “Intimate Dialogue,” presenting reimagined basics and custom prints in an attempt to dive deeply into the relationship we have with our surroundings. Inspired by the city of New York, the newest collection is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Fashion Meets Technology in Gucci x ŌURA Ring Collaboration

Gucci has unexpectedly joined forces with ŌURA to add a high fashion touch to the tech brand’s smart ring. Fusing fashion with technology and health, the collaboration features Gucci’s 18kt yellow gold double-G logo on the black ŌURA ring. The accessory is equipped with the latest Generation 3 technology, which monitors heart rate, temperature and sleep activity for a holistic wellness and self-discovery experience. This data is accumulated on the ŌURA app that analyzes personalized health metrics to better understand the body.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Takes Risk In Dramatic Cutout Dress & Invisible Heels at ‘Decision to Leave’ Cannes Film Festival Screening

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Campbell made quite the arrival at the screening of “Decision to Leave (Heojil Kyolshim)” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Monday. The legendary supermodel put a risky spin on a gorgeous black gown by Valentino. The eye-catching number featured a plunging deep V-neckline, a wide cutout on the side and a billowy feathered skirt. The dress also had white bow details on the back and a modest train that delicately swept the red carpet while she walked. The length of the garment didn’t allow for a peek at...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Medallion#Social Media
WWD

The Standout Fashion Moments From the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards took place Sunday night in Los Angeles, celebrating the year’s biggest moments in movies and TV and bringing together some of today’s biggest celebrities. The awards show was hosted by actress Vanessa Hudgens, who incorporated several outfit changes into her hosting duties with looks from Vera Wang, Valentino, Versace and others. Hudgens started off the night by walking the red carpet in a custom Vera Wang royal blue gown that had a draped effect and lengthy train. Later on-stage, she wore other looks like a puff sleeve,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Alessi Marks 100th Anniversary, Stages Exhibition During Milan Design Week

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Alessi may be marking its 100th anniversary, but president Alberto Alessi is clearly one to look ahead rather than back. So much so that the exhibition to be staged during Milan Design Week is dubbed “Alessi 100-001,” the latter figures symbolizing the beginning of a new century. “I’m more interested in seeking new ideas, always experimenting to contribute to the evolution of design, remaining relevant to this and future generations. The past only interests me insofar as it can inform what we will do tomorrow,” Alessi explained.More from WWDMSGM Resort 2023Etro Resort 2023Diesel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

10 vintage Gucci handbags to invest in now and love forever

At a time when sustainable fashion has never been so important, the rise of consumer interest in buying vintage comes as no surprise. Pair that with the fact that the Nineties and Noughties revivals are in full swing and it’s a no brainer that everyone is rushing to purchase a throwback bag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Country
China
WWD

Megan Thee Stallion Raps Mugler, SJP’s New Home

Click here to read the full article. NAME DROPPER: We can’t print most of the lyrics for Megan Thee Stallion’s new song “Plan B,” but we can tell you that she drops the name of a famous French fashion brand. “Mugler suit in my meeting, Wagyu steak when I’m eating,” she raps in the song, which debuted on June 2, racking up about 700,000 views in its first 15 hours on YouTube.More from WWDCelebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of Ariana DeBose's StyleValentino Couture Spring 2022 Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader co-directed the video for the new track with his...
MUSIC
WWD

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist Collaborations

Click here to read the full article. Alexander McQueen continues to explore nontraditional mediums to showcase the brand’s new collection. For the pre-fall 2022 season, the brand issued a 160-page zine documenting the creative process of 12 artists who were invited by the brand’s creative director, Sarah Burton, to express their working practices each inspired by a look from the women’s collection.More from WWDPhotos of the 'Euphoria' Cast at the 2022 FYC EventAlexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022Alexander McQueen Men's Spring 2022 An installation will be launched on Tuesday at the brand’s Old Bond Street flagship, showing the artworks alongside the pieces that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alessi to Unveil Virgil Abloh Project During Milan Design Week

Click here to read the full article. ALESSI’S PROJECT: Alessi, which is marking its 100th anniversary this year, has worked with around 300 designers and architects throughout its history, from Alessandro Mendini and Ettore Sottsass to Philippe Starck and Marcel Wanders, to name a few. Now during Milan Design Week, running Monday to June 12, the Italian company will unveil a new project, whose details are being kept under wraps, conceived with the late Virgil Abloh. The 41-year-old Abloh, founder of Off-White and men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton, died in November in Chicago, and his impact on the fashion industry...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Met Readies to Reveal ‘Kimono Style’ Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. However little or much you think you know about kimonos is surely likely to change after seeing “Kimono Style: The John C. Weber Collection” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Opening to the public Tuesday, the exhibition highlights the artistic exchanges between the kimono and Western fashion through 60-plus examples of the T-shaped Japanese garments, as well as through Western couture, textiles, Japanese paintings, prints and decorative art objects. Just as collaborations reign supreme in fashion, so do they in the museum, as evidenced by the numerous entities — including the Costume Institute, the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Amazon’s Head of Worldwide Consumer Jumps Ship

Click here to read the full article. Another seat in the tech sector’s game of musical chairs is up for grabs. After 23 years, Dave Clark, chief executive officer of Amazon’s worldwide consumer division, will be leaving the company, it was announced Friday. His last day will be July 1, according to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check Out In a Tweet, Clark nodded to his “incredible time at Amazon...
BUSINESS
WWD

Report Reveals Size of D-to-c Subscription Market

Click here to read the full article. In a new state of the industry report by PipeCandy in collaboration with Rodeo about direct-to-consumer subscriptions, there was a surge in the market during the pandemic-induced e-commerce boom. As a result, there are a total of 225 million subscriptions in the U.S. from 61 million consumers — which is 3.7 subscriptions per person. While the total annual revenue of the d-to-c subscription market is now $27.6 billion, it had more humble roots.More from WWDStitch Fix MenTod's Resort 2023Birkenstock Collaborates with Staud on Sandals, RTW and Bags, Too “The earliest known subscription box service appeared...
MARKETS
WWD

Gurum Gvasalia’s Cover Play, Amiri Taps Cloud

Click here to read the full article. CLOTHES CALL: Just call him cover boy: Guram Gvasalia, cofounder and creative director of Vetements, fronts the latest issue of Forbes in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The issue hits newsstands on Wednesday, reaching about 200,000 readers across the region. “We feature the most interesting entrepreneurial thinkers from the German-speaking region,” said Klaus Fiala, editor in chief of Forbes’ German-language edition. “When an interesting life story meets a hot business topic, we feature this story bigger. This was the case with Guram Gvasalia: A war refugee that turned the fashion industry upside down and now...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy