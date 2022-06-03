ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meatpacking company settles COVID-19 workplace allegations

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A national meatpacking company with a facility in Green Bay has agreed to pay about $15,000 to settle allegations of unsafe practices during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic sickened and killed Wisconsin workers.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration announced the settlement last week. It applies to seven of JBS Packerland’s plants, including the Green Bay facility.

The company closed that plant in late April 2020 after nearly 150 infections were linked to it. The plant reopened about a week later.

OSHA said that by mid-August 357 infections had been confirmed at the plant.

IN THIS ARTICLE
