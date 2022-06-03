ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

This Tummy-Control Bathing Suit Is the Ultimate Swimwear Find on Amazon

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s about that time of year. People are officially planning on-a-whim beach trips, weekends by the lake, tanning by the pool, etc. But what if you’re not ready? What if you don’t have a swimsuit you can throw on at a moment’s notice and feel good in? There’s no more time to waste!

That’s why we’re showing you a fast-shipping option on Amazon Prime with tons and tons (and tons) of glowing reviews, an incredible color selection and a confidence-boosting design. With this swimsuit in your arsenal, you’ll be the one planning the next swim outing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgEWd_0fzTYTWX00
Amazon

See it!

Get the Cupshe One-Piece Tummy-Control V-Neck Bathing Suit for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This swimsuit even has a fair, affordable price. This one-piece is setting the gold standard when it comes to an all-around perfect shopping experience. It has a V-neckline that plunges just far enough, adjustable, skinny over-the-shoulder straps and removable padded cups for a customizable look. The bottoms are also a little cheeky, but not too cheeky! They’re just right.

The ruched fabric, of course, was what really stole the show for Us . The fabric gathers across the stomach to create a flattering, forgiving and cute tummy-control effect. The thing about tummy-control swimsuits is that some of them can look a little obvious, but we wouldn’t think twice looking at this one. We’d just be thinking about how much we want one too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDqBk_0fzTYTWX00
Amazon

See it!

Get the Cupshe One-Piece Tummy-Control V-Neck Bathing Suit for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This one-piece bathing suit comes in 13 solid colors. This is a great thing, obviously. Our only problem is that it makes choosing a favorite that much harder! We may have to opt for two. Maybe the beach-perfect teal and the lavender-like purple, or the classic black and the sunshine yellow. They’re all just so pretty!

Shoppers of all different sizes are celebrating this swimsuit coming into their lives and making them feel great whenever they put it on. And just imagine how cute it would be with a sun hat, kimono-style cardigan and strappy sandals! That’s it, we’re booking a beach trip!

See it!

Get the Cupshe One-Piece Tummy-Control V-Neck Bathing Suit for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

7 Bathing Suits So Cute, You’ll Never Guess They’re Under $25 at Walmart

Read article

Not your style? Shop more swimwear options from Cupshe here and check out more one-pieces here ! Don’t forget to look through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Explore more of our favorite products below!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as
face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

17 Cutout Dresses Under $35 That Look Like High-Fashion Finds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's the summer of cutout dresses! And it certainly won't be the last. Whether we're talking cutouts at center of the waist, at your sides, in back or up at the chest, we want them all — and […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

See Why Shoppers Call This Striped Linen Look the ‘Perfect Summer Dress’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. June has just begun, and temperatures are already spiking! Once we step outside, we immediately melt into a puddle of perspiration. Our street style has basically boiled down to whatever won’t make Us sweat — at this rate, […]
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimwear#Bathing
Us Weekly

Where the ‘Love Island USA’ Couples Stand Post-Finale: Who’s Together and Who’s Still Single?

Was there love after the island? Following the finale of the third season of Love Island on Sunday, August 15, the Islanders departed the island villa and their televised vacation to settle back into normal life — without or without their final coupled-up partner. During the last episode of the summer, it was announced that Olivia Kaiser and Korey […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Us Weekly

Beauty Lovers, Rejoice! Save 20% During the Ilia Friends and Family Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. This is not a drill! We repeat, this is not a drill! Ilia is having an ever-so-rare sale, and this is your chance to nab your most-wanted products from the celebrity-loved skincare and makeup brand! The Friends and […]
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Season 8 of ‘Love Island U.K.’

The search for The One continues! As viewers prepare for season 8 of Love Island U.K., the competition series is looking ahead at its lasting impact on fans and contestants. Since its debut in 2002, Love Island U.K. introduced the idea of a group of people being isolated in a villa while having to pair […]
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

The 11 Best Wedding Guest Dresses for the Summer Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Best dressed guest! Wedding season is in full swing, and we’re gearing up for a summer of love. According to Brides, this is the busiest time of year to get married, with weddings peaking in June and September. […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

147K+
Followers
18K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy