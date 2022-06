Click here to read the full article. Mushrooms are one of those ingredients that fit into every season. They’re warm and comforting in the winter and fresh and nutty in the summer. Giada de Laurentiis just shared a Florentine truffle mushroom pasta recipe for spring that will wake up your tastebuds and become your number one comfort food in every season. “Tagliatelle ai funghi e tartufo (mushrooms and truffle!) is a staple dish in Florence,” the June 4 Giadzy Instagram post reads. “The simple, delicious earthy flavors of mushrooms and truffle shine in this pasta!” And perhaps the second-best part of this...

RECIPES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO