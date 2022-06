Coleman junior Isaiah Biers won a state championship in the pole vault at the Division 4 track and field state finals held Saturday in Hudsonville. Biers cleared a height of 13-feet, 4-inches to beat out the competition, while teammate Kable Miller took 21st in the event with a height of 10-feet, 3-inches. "After I got bumped up in the rankings (recently), I was super nervous, but I knew deep down that I could it," noted Biers, a junior whose vault Saturday was a personal record in competition, although he has vaulted even higher in practice.

COLEMAN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO