Remy Ma Won't Speak on Doja Cat Again: 'Her Whole Fanbase Came for My Life'

Remy Ma says she will not be speaking on Doja Cat's name again--not after the backlash from the last time.

Remy was recently interviewed with "Black Compass."

"Don't even bring her up. I thought I was giving [her] a compliment. Her whole entourage or fan base came for my life. I was like, 'I thought I said something good'" the rapper insisted.

Remy is making reference to a "Drink Champs" interview where she was asked her opinion on the megastar.

"I don't think she's a rapper. Let's be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category, I don't think she's a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she's dope."

Doja was nominated for Best Rap Song at the 2022 Grammys. She did not win the award but did nab the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her track "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA.

Doja has churned out several pop mega hits. Still, she is determined to be respected as a rapper too.

"DONT EVER F-CKIN DISRESPECT ME AS A RAPPER," she tweeted in 2021. "AFTER THE LAST SONG I DROPPED YOU WILL RESPECT MY PEN AND THATS F-CKIN THAT. stream Very Best."