ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Remy Ma Won't Speak on Doja Cat Again: 'Her Whole Fanbase Came for My Life'

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0Fdp_0fzTXUN300
Remy Ma

Remy Ma says she will not be speaking on Doja Cat's name again--not after the backlash from the last time.

Remy was recently interviewed with "Black Compass."

"Don't even bring her up. I thought I was giving [her] a compliment. Her whole entourage or fan base came for my life. I was like, 'I thought I said something good'" the rapper insisted.

Remy is making reference to a "Drink Champs" interview where she was asked her opinion on the megastar.

"I don't think she's a rapper. Let's be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category, I don't think she's a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she's dope."

Doja was nominated for Best Rap Song at the 2022 Grammys. She did not win the award but did nab the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her track "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA.

Doja has churned out several pop mega hits. Still, she is determined to be respected as a rapper too.

"DONT EVER F-CKIN DISRESPECT ME AS A RAPPER," she tweeted in 2021. "AFTER THE LAST SONG I DROPPED YOU WILL RESPECT MY PEN AND THATS F-CKIN THAT. stream Very Best."

Comments / 23

....
3d ago

Doja would never fight her tho. She will just keep talking behind the phone screen

Reply(3)
12
LibraBeauty0923
1d ago

Ppl cannot get mad at the truth doja cat is not a a rapper remi was just stating facts why are ppl so so afraid of the truth🤷🏾‍♀️

Reply(2)
3
Related
Vibe

Doja Cat Responds To Critics Labeling Her A Popstar, Says Next Album Will Be Mostly Rap

Click here to read the full article. Doja Cat recently graced the June/July 2022 cover of Elle and spoke on her music being mislabeled. Known mostly for her pop crossover and occasionally finding herself being named among R&B songstresses, Doja shared that she will be returning to her rap roots. “I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with—I got a lot better. I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap,” she shared in her cover story.More from VIBE.comExclusive: Eve Recalls Induction...
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
Remy Ma
Person
Doja Cat
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley's Daughter Calls Out Mo'Nique, "You're Disgusting... Get Some Help"

The dispute between Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley isn't quite over yet. What started as a contract issue, has now become a full-out social media quarrel. While on stage at a comedy show last weekend, Mo said some hurtful words about D.L. and stated that she was supposed to headline the event. From there, everything went haywire.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Rapper#Grammy Awards
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T Snaps Thirst Traps For Coco Austin On Their Bahamas Vacation

Ice-T is fulfilling his duties as Coco Austin's Instagram husband on their family vacation. As Hollywood Life reports, the couple has been on a trip to the Bahamas with their 6-year-old daughter Chanel, sharing plenty of social media content with their friends and fans, although some of it has raised more eyebrows than intended.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chanel West Coast Is Pregnant: MTV Star Expecting 1st Baby With Model Boyfriend

Chanel West Coast is going to be a mom! The 33-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star confirmed she is expecting her first child with model boyfriend Dom Fenison to E! News on June 2 at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. “I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby,” she said. “I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.”
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2: All of Amber Heard's Scenes Have Reportedly Been Removed

The past week was a huge turning point for the life and career of Amber Heard as she lost the multi-million defamation case her former husband Johnny Depp filed against her. While the actress made it clear that she's appealing the case, there's been ongoing speculation with regard to her future as an actress, especially in the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
Complex

Prosecutors Allege Young Thug Bragged About Shooting YFN Lucci’s Mother in “Bad Boy” Lyrics

Young Thug was denied bond on Thursday in the ongoing RICO case against the Atlanta rapper and his label YSL Records affiliates. During the hearing, prosecutors, referring to Young Thug as “King Slime,” once again quoted the rapper’s lyrics when arguing that he bragged about shooting YFN Lucci’s mother on his 2021 collaborative single with Juice WRLD, “Bad Boy.”
ATLANTA, GA
NME

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video for latest single ‘Plan B’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared an official music video for her latest single ‘Plan B’, which she released in April. The clip, which dropped today (June 3), was directed by John Miserendino and Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader. In it, we see the rapper dancing against a deep black background, sporting various Mugler pieces.
MUSIC
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

47K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy