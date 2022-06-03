ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Tim Allen and Richard Karn reunite for new show ‘More Power’ on History Channel

By Staff
wcluradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe History Channel announced that Tim Allen and Richard Karn will host the unscripted series ‘More Power,’ premiering June 29 at 10 p.m. EDT. “More Power” was a...

www.wcluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jason White Exits As MTV Entertainment CMO, Amy Campbell To Replace Him

Click here to read the full article. Jason White is leaving as CMO of MTV Entertainment after a little over a year on the job. He will be succeeded by MTV veteran Amy Campbell who had been promoted to EVP Marketing when White joined the company as CMO in April 2021. Campbell will oversee marketing, creative and social engagement across the MTVE portfolio, reporting to President Chris McCarthy and serving on his leadership team. She also will work closely with MTVE’s Social Impact team across three key areas: civic engagement, mental health and social justice. White, former Global Head of Marketing for...
NFL
Variety

Ray Romano Shook Up His Career After ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ Now He’s Trying Directing

Click here to read the full article. Ray Romano was stressed out. It was the night before he was supposed to start filming “Somewhere in Queens,” his directorial debut, and Romano wasn’t sure he was up to the challenge. He’d already peppered his agent with calls warning him he thought he needed to drop out. Oh, and he’d been forced to go to the cardiologist to undergo a stress test after he started having chest pains in the lead-up to shooting. But now, the pressure he was feeling was manifesting itself in a bizarre way. As he was going to dinner...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy