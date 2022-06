ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police are trying to find the person who hit a pedestrian in Ellicott City overnight. Investigators say they received information about a body in the woods along the westbound side of Route 99, near Weatherstone Drive in Ellicott City about 8 this morning. Investigators say they found a man dead who was likely hit by a vehicle sometime overnight.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO