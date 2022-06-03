ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Doughnut Day: Celebrate with these deals in Austin

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friday marks a very important celebration — National Doughnut Day.

According to the Salvation Army , the first National Doughnut Day was celebrated in Chicago in 1938 to commemorate the Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies. In 1917 during World War I, these women served soldiers baked goods in field bases in France.

National Doughnut Day: A dozen tasty tidbits you never knew about doughnuts

Here’s a list of doughnut shops in Austin that are offering deals for customers Friday.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Get a free glazed doughnut with any purchase. The deal runs from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last.

Voodoo Doughnut: The shop is giving out $1 Homer doughnuts all day in store.

The Salty Donut: The Salty Donut is bringing two specialty doughnuts to the menu for Friday only. Both are “spill” doughnuts with fillings, a cookies and cream version and a “rainbow cookie” version filled with shortbread cookies and M&M’s.

The store is also offering 25% off all merch Friday.

Krispy Kreme: The chain is giving out any doughnut for free.

It’s also having a buy one, get one deal — when you buy a dozen doughnuts, you can get another dozen of original glazed doughnuts for just $1. Use the promo code BOGO1 if you’re ordering online.

Dunkin’: At participating locations, you can get a free doughnut when you buy any beverage on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

