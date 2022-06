ALBANY – In response to the Buffalo mass shooting, Governor Kathy Hochul signed new gun legislation into law today. “When did we become a nation that reveres the right to have the ability to possess a gun over the right of a child to stay alive? When did that happen? When will we as a nation say enough of the bloodshed? No more. No more. Gun violence is a disease that is tearing our nation apart. And it is now the number one killer of children in America,” says Hochul.

LAW ・ 22 HOURS AGO