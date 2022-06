Parking facade by downtown central library in Kansas City, MO.Dean Hochman from Overland Park, KS, U.S., CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. If you have never visited the Central Library Branch of Kansas City, Missouri's public library, the facade of the parking garage, alone, might encourage you to go. It's so hard to drive by without stopping to look at the giant library books. The beauty of the architecture inside the library is an added bonus.

