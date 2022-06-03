ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers’ Alex Mack announces retirement

By John Ferrannini
 4 days ago

SANTA CLARA ( KRON ) – Longtime National Football League player and San Francisco 49ers center Alex Mack announced his retirement Friday.

“We would like to thank Alex for all that he brought to the 49ers throughout the 2021 season,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan stated. “The center position in the NFL is the heartbeat of an offense and Alex’s intellect, consistency, love for the game and professional approach made a lasting impression over the course of his 13 NFL seasons. Congratulations to Alex on a highly decorated NFL career and we wish him nothing but success in his post-playing career.”

Mack played one season for the 49ers. The 36-year-old Santa Barbara native played with the Cleveland Browns from 2009-2015 after playing for the University of California, Berkeley Golden Bears. Subsequently, he played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2016 to 2020.

At Cal, he was the third player in the history of the PAC-10 to receive in consecutive seasons the Morris Trophy, which is given to the best defensive lineman. He was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Mack is a three-time Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro (2013 & 2016-17), a seven-time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2014, 2016-19 & 2022) and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

He started all of the almost 200 regular season games he appeared in, and eight postseason games.

