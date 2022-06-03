ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Rain to continue thru early Friday afternoon

By Joshua Hoggard
 4 days ago

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma is enjoying some much needed rain Friday morning that is expected to continue falling into the early afternoon hours.

Areas in the far western counties of Texoma began seeing rainfall as early as 6 a.m., and by 9 a.m., almost the entire western viewing area was seeing steady rainfall.

The rain showers are moving east at a very slow pace of 4 miles per hour.

The heavier areas of precipitation are expected to stick around in the Wichita Falls area until around 1 p.m., at which point the rainfall and storms will be more scattered.

A chance for even more precipitation in the area will persist throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

