Rain to continue thru early Friday afternoon
TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma is enjoying some much needed rain Friday morning that is expected to continue falling into the early afternoon hours.TEXOMA’S WEATHER AUTHORITY: Interactive Radar
Areas in the far western counties of Texoma began seeing rainfall as early as 6 a.m., and by 9 a.m., almost the entire western viewing area was seeing steady rainfall.
The rain showers are moving east at a very slow pace of 4 miles per hour.
The heavier areas of precipitation are expected to stick around in the Wichita Falls area until around 1 p.m., at which point the rainfall and storms will be more scattered.
A chance for even more precipitation in the area will persist throughout the weekend.
