Giants' Brian Daboll vague on injury status of Kayvon Thibodeaux

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
When it comes to the New York Giants, it’s never too early to talk about injuries. After all, they have been one of the most-injured teams in the NFL over the past decade and those injuries have been the cause of getting four head coaches and two general managers fired.

First-year head coach Brian Daboll is keenly aware of these facts and is not under any illusions. In fact, he’s drydocked two of the team’s most valuable assets — left tackle Andrew Thomas and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux — the past few weeks at OTAs, having them don those red jerseys during drills, which is reserved for injured players.

Thomas is coming off offseason ankle surgery while Thibodeaux’s issue remains unknown.

“Yeah, hope so,” Daboll told reporters on Thursday when asked of the pair would participate in the Giants’ mandatory minicamp next week. “Hope so. Look, the guys are still in red jerseys. They’re rehabbing. When they’re ready to go, they’ll be ready to go.”

It was brought to Daboll’s attention that Thomas appeared to be laboring a bit last week.

“No, he’s doing a good job,” said Daboll. “Everything we’ve asked him to do rehab-wise, really all the guys, they’re doing what they can do. When they’re ready to go, they’ll be ready to go.”

Daboll was pressed further on Thibodeaux, whose injury he chose not to disclose.

“Hopefully he’ll be good to go,” said Daboll who would not commit to the first-rounder’s chances of starting training camp on time.

“Again, I’m not going to promise anything. He may or may not [be ready]. I’m not expecting him to be out of a red jersey today. We’ll just start with today. We’ll see next week how it goes. There’s a lot of things that can happen over the weekend.”

Giant fans have had enough of the injuries to impact players over the past few years. They hoping they don’t have to endure another one.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

