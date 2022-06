As more enterprises migrate apps and workloads into the cloud, so grows the need for more sophisticated tech to secure that activity. That’s resulted in a strong run of funding rounds for startups building products to address that gap. In the latest development, AppOmni — which has built a platform not just to connect with and secure SaaS apps, but to seek out, highlight and help fix vulnerabilities that arise when different apps are used together or in tandem — has raised $70 million. CEO Brendan O’Connor said the funding, a Series C, will be used to continue both for international growth and to continue building out the platform.

