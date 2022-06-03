Welcome to MeTV!

Click here to read the full article. Syndicated true-crime show iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas will air in 95% of the U.S. starting in September. Produced by Scott Sternberg Productions and Trifecta Entertainment & Media, the half-hour show will premiere September 12 and run weekly from Monday to Friday. Hank Cohen, Sternberg and Vargas are all executive producers on the series, which recently started production. Vargas, who had a lengthy stint as a reporter and anchor for ABC News, is known for her work on 20/20 and, more recently, Fox’s revival of America’s Most Wanted as well as A&E Investigates. Her new show will feature...

TV SERIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO