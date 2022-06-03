Alabama: Teenager arrested for shooting father, authorities say
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed a teenager has been arrested following a shooting that happened on Thursday night in Huntsville.
Deputies responded to the shooting at a home on Bell Circle where they found one man with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office.
On Friday morning, the MCSO confirmed that a 17-year-old teen was arrested in connection to shooting his father during a domestic situation.
According to authorities, the father was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening wounds.
