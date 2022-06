A 29 year old Milton man was booked into jail on June 3 after investigators with the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office began looking into him following a traffic stop. The man, Mark Anthony Frate, was stopped on June 3 after a sergeant with Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office noticed that Frate was driving down the road at four in the morning with a two year old in his lap. The two year old was unrestrained in the car.

MILTON, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO