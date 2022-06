A leaker has hinted at God of War Ragnarok's release date finally being unveiled later this week at the Summer Games Fest. Earlier today on June 7, reputable leaker and entertainment media data analyst Millie Amand published the tweet seen just below. The leaker appears to be hinting at God of War Ragnarok showing up at the Summer Games Fest event later this week, potentially even with a release date reveal on the cards for the forthcoming showcase.

