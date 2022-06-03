Thieves Steal Catalytic Converters From UPS Trucks

A man and woman are arrested in Miller County after authorities serve two separate search warrants near Eldon. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says it searched a home in the Doolittle trailer park outside Eldon last Tuesday. They found about 18 grams of methamphetamine and some cash. Douglas Kitchen, 36, of Eldon, was arrested and is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

1 DAY AGO