Thieves Steal Catalytic Converters From UPS Trucks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department arrested a man Saturday morning after an armed robbery. Witnesses called 911 early in the morning of June 4, alerting authorities to an armed robbery in progress in the parking lot of Martha’s Vineyard. According to a Facebook post by the Springfield Police Department, 18-year-old Kody Moore robbed […]
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working a deadly shooting north of Grant and Kearney. Gunshots were reported around midnight. Sebastian Wormington, 17, from Springfield died at the hospital. A second juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still looking for the shooter. Press Release. On June 6, 2022, at...
(KTTS News) — A driver is in custody after crashing a car in Springfield. A Greene County Sheriff’s deputy stopped the driver at Highway H and Farm Road 94 around midnight. The driver refused to identify themselves and took off. KY3 says deputies called off the chase and...
(KTTS News) — Springfield fire investigators are looking into a suspicious fire behind a grocery store. Someone reported seeing someone leave a burning car behind the Price Cutter at Kansas and Republic Road. KY3 reports the fire burned the VIN number, and the license plates came back as not...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Two suspects were arrested after a car chase that began in Harrison, Arkansas, and ended in Greene County, according to MSHP. Frank G Hawkins, 39-years-old, and Ashley M Martin, 26-years-old, were being pursued by Arkansas State Police and the US Marshals Service when they crashed the stolen car they were driving […]
JOPLIN, Mo. – The early hours of Sunday morning Joplin News First brought you information regarding a fatal crash where one man was killed on I-44 east, closing down the interstate for nearly 3 1/2 hours. Capt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department releases more information regarding that...
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department continues its search for a man who authorities say stole a truck in Newton County, Missouri, and lead law enforcement on a pursuit through two states. Around 2:30 this afternoon (6/3), Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the stolen truck and attempted to make a traffic stop. That’s when […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department warns of a recent trend in car break-ins. Police say the summer months have been historically the busiest time for smash and grabs involving vehicles. Police say thieves target parks, gyms, and apartment complexes. But thefts can happen anywhere. One woman says...
(KTTS News) — It’s been 30 years since three women disappeared from a home in central Springfield. The case has come to be known as Springfield’s Three Missing Women. Sherrill Levitt, Stacy McCall, and Suzanne “Suzie” Streeter were reported missing on June 7, 1992. Stacy...
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Buffalo, Mo. Police Department arrested two teenagers for vandalizing murals in the city. Austin Keirsey, 18, faces property damage charges. The police department is working with the juvenile courts for the second suspect. Investigators say the juveniles tagged the historical mural on the square with...
(KTTS News) — Two people are behind bars after a pursuit that started in Harrison and ended near Campbell and Republic Road in Springfield. Frank Hawkins and Ashley Martin both had warrants from the U.S. Marshal Service. KY3 says the pursuit started after police in Harrison began chasing a...
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say no one suffered any serious injuries after a driver crashed a car into an indoor pool in Branson. The crash happened at the Baymont Hotel Sunday on 76 Country Boulevard. Investigators say the vehicle crashed over an embankment and crashed through the glass wall....
UPDATE: This crash has been cleared and Interstate 44 is back open. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one of the four vehicles involved in the crash was driving too fast for the rainy conditions and rear-ended a pickup truck. That caused the second truck to run into the back of another truck, which […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Vandalism is on the rise in Springfield. Springfield Police Department has been getting reports of smashed car windows and doors pried open across town— but the most reports stem from central Springfield. Near downtown, one woman returned to her car to find her window smashed and someone going through her things. Kate Tarrant […]
A man and woman are arrested in Miller County after authorities serve two separate search warrants near Eldon. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says it searched a home in the Doolittle trailer park outside Eldon last Tuesday. They found about 18 grams of methamphetamine and some cash. Douglas Kitchen, 36, of Eldon, was arrested and is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a West Plains man due to his multiple stealing and property damage offenses. On June 1st, a Deputy from the Howell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at West Plains Marine, where an Arctic Cat Utility Vehicle was used to break down a chain link fence, where another Arctic Cat was stolen.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman accused of rear-ending another driver’s car then slamming her car into that driver and killing her saw her trial begin with jury selection Monday, June 6, 2022. Elizabeth McKeown is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police said in November 2018, McKeown ran over Barbara Foster at South […]
(KTTS News) — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg after a shooting Friday in Aurora. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says it happened at the Aurora Inn Motel on South Elliott. Two men got into a fight on the parking lot. The victim was shot...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jacob Hodgkins, who is charged in the shooting death of his wife, has surrendered to police in Utah. Springfield Police confirmed the information Monday afternoon. Springfield Police say Hodgkins was arrested in Cedar City Utah and that he turned himself in. Hodgkins is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. On […]
