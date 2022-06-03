ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork wants to host Texas for first SEC meeting

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuG5M_0fzTGsKI00

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork and head coach Jimbo Fisher are no strangers to voicing their opinions.

Earlier this week, Fisher stated for the first time that he would “love” to play Texas annually once the Longhorns join the SEC. Considering Texas has been attempting to renew the in-state rivalry for years, this took fans by surprise.

To add fuel to the fire, when Bjork was speaking to reporters at the SEC spring meetings in Florida this week, he lobbied for the first conference game between Texas and Texas A&M to be in College Station at Kyle Field rather than Austin.

“They’ll take whatever (they can get), and they don’t have a vote in the process,” Bjork said regarding Texas’ stance on the first matchup between the two schools since 2011. Since the Longhorns are not a current member of the SEC, they won’t have a say in the matter.

When news first surfaced that Texas and Oklahoma were interested in departing the Big 12 conference to join the SEC, Bjork and Fisher were notably unhappy with the move and often voiced their displeasure with the potential realignment.

“We love being the only program in the state of Texas (in the SEC), and we’re going to maintain that position,” Bjork stated.

A lot has changed since then.

In regards to Texas fans, they’ll likely be pleased with any meeting they can get. After all, the last trip to Kyle Field was a successful one.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers Texas tight end in 2025 recruiting class

Davon Mitchell is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end from Allen, Texas, where he plays for Allen High School. He visited Baton Rouge and attended the LSU skills camp that was held on June 5, and he blew away the coaches with his athleticism. He played on the junior varsity team last year for Allen, but he showed at camp that he can run with the big dogs.
ALLEN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 2 safety in 2023, in-state prospect lists LSU among top 8

Any time there’s an elite prospect in the state of Louisiana, you can bet that the Tigers are going to be a player in their recruitment. This is currently holding true for Westgate (New Iberia, Louisiana) four-star defensive back Derek Williams, the No. 2 safety in the 2023 class and third-best prospect in Louisiana according to the 247Sports Composite. Williams released his top eight schools on Saturday, including the Tigers in that mix.
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Spring, TX
State
Texas State
City
Ross, TX
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC target dishes on recruitment, upcoming decision

Five-star guard Robert Dillingham was once a big target of the UNC basketball program. With Roy Williams still the head coach, the Tar Heels pursued the in-state prospect and were even the favorites to land him. But after months passed and Hubert Davis took over, UNC backed off and things cooled down. Dillingham then committed to NC State before backing off that commitment just months later. Now, he’s ready to decide in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Before that day, Dillingham caught up with Travis Graf of Rivals.com to dish on the decision as well as which schools are involved: Dillingham: “Lately I’ve been talking to Memphis, Kentucky, Louisville, and USC recently, and Arkansas, but a little bit of Arkansas. That’s been the most recent like five I’ve been talking to.” As you can see above, there’s a Blue Blood program as well as a ACC program on his list. Right now, Kentucky appears to be the trending team in his recruitment on the 247Sports crystal ball. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Samson Okunlola names his top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs have made Samson Okunlola’s list of top schools. Okunlola is a five-star offensive tackle recruit in the class of 2023. Samson Okunlola is a rising senior at Thayer Academy in Brockton, Massachusetts. Does he name sound familiar? Samson is brothers with Samuel Okunlola, a former three-star class of 2022 defensive end prospect, plays college football for the Pittsburgh Panthers.
BROCKTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bjork
Person
Ross Bjork
Person
Jimbo Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#State Of Texas#Sec#Longhorns#First Texas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dates, Times, Networks announced for 2022 Super Regionals

College Baseball fans were treated to a wild weekend of baseball last weekend during the opening round of the NCAA Baseball playoffs. The regionals were filled with Auburn dominating their entire regional, high-scoring, marathon games in Stillwater and Stanford, and LSU erasing huge deficits in the Hattiesburg Regional before ultimately ending their season with a loss to host Southern Miss. This weekend’s Super Regionals appear to bring just as much excitement. Here’s a look at who is playing, where they are playing, and how to watch them on this one final weekend before the College World Series begins. Knoxville Super Regional- Notre Dame...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes snapshot profile: No. 31 Jack Campbell

Surpassing his 2021 season might mean a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft for Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell. The 6-foot-5, 243 pound linebacker out of Cedar Falls High School led the nation with 143 total tackles last season. His 10.2 tackles per game ranked 10th nationally, trailing only Northwestern’s Chris Bergin and Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal’s 11.8 and 10.4 tackles per game, respectively. Bergin earned an invite to the Chicago Bears’ rookie minicamp and Chenal was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Chenal just inked his rookie deal with K.C. That means Campbell is...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy