Atlanta, GA

Kick-off the summer with the Candler Park Music + Food Festival

theatlanta100.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat better way to start the summer than by enjoying two full days of amazing music, food, art and more? This weekend Candler...

theatlanta100.com

AccessAtlanta

5 of the best bottomless brunch deals in Atlanta

What’s brunch without Mimosas? On the weekends, every hour is happy hour. Say bottoms up and get your booze fix at some of the best bottomless brunch deals in Atlanta. For $55 you can get bottomless brunch and one hour of complimentary house mimosas on Sundays. Garden Parc offers a wide variety of Cajun food and guests can enjoy live music along with your meal. Bottomless brunch begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3:15 p.m. Book your spot online.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Chef Bee says food trucks are vital to Atlanta

Chef Bee is the owner of the Atlanta food truck Everybody Eats Grill. Bee detailed how he launched his business, the importance of food trucks to the city, and gives tips to people who aspire to join the foodie scene. How did you start this food truck?. I basically started...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

Acworth hosts Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration

Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration will take place at Logan Farm Park, in Acworth, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The event is FREE to attend. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. so you can find a spot on the lawn, set up your blanket or chairs, and enjoy a picnic meal.
ACWORTH, GA
Lifewnikk

Fogo De Chao Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and looking for affordable yet high end new restaurants to try, you should surely consider visiting this restaurant. Finding high end meat at an affordable price isn’t the easiest resource to come across, and especially at such a low rate. I first came across Fogo de Chao while looking for a restaurant to attend for my birthday dinner and the first thing that I noticed on Google were the restaurants' outstanding reviews. Customers spoke highly of the food quality and overall experience, giving Fogo de Chao 4.6 stars with nearly 7,000 reviews, which is great, and after seeing this, I was sold. Now this is a pretty busy restaurant, in a well known area, so parking was a bit of a concern even before I arrived, but to my surprise, there was both free and valet parking available for customers, making the entire experience much more convenient. Once inside of the restaurant, there was a really nice host who greeted my friends and I and after only 10 minutes, we were seated. As I walked to our table I noticed that the restaurant was very high end and the decor was also exceptional, with nice dark, romantic lighting. Now let’s get to the part that really matters; the food! Fogo de Chao is a place where there are countless amounts of meat that is served on a stick by men in elegant attire. Their most popular dishes include Filet Mignon, Smoked Salmon, and New York Style Cheesecake for dessert. Each dish consisted of its own unique flavor that one won’t forget. Overall, visiting Fgoo de Chao was both convenient and unforgettable.
ATLANTA, GA
wclk.com

Chef Kevin Ashford Talks About The 2022 Family Food Fest taking place on June 19th

This week on The Local Take, Chef Kevin Ashford joins us to talk about a favorite Father’s Day Event - The Family Food Fest. This annual event is produced by Atlanta Culinary Charities and will take place on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19th, at the Georgia Freight Depot from 3PM - 6PM, this is a family fun event for everyone. The Family Food Fest includes food tastings, chef demonstrations, entertainment, health screening, a kids zone, and even dental screenings.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Best bets for seafood in Atlanta

There’s no doubt that Atlanta is absolutely fabulous. The only thing missing is a beach. Although we can’t dip our toes in the sand and smell the salty air, we’re not deprived of incredibly fresh seafood. Getting fish from the ocean to a restaurant plate in under...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

City of Stonecrest hosts a Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom

The City of Stonecrest will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 4 to 9 p.m. It is FREE to attend. The event takes place at the Southeast Athletic Complex, located at 5845 Hillvale Rd., Lithonia, GA 30058. Come to shop with local vendors and enjoy great...
LITHONIA, GA
CBS 46

Annual Black Wall Street Business Expo held Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the heels of the 101 year anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre of Black Wall Street, the Financial Literacy Institute Inc. hosted hundreds of participants and vendors at the 2nd annual Black Wall Street Business Expo in Atlanta Saturday. Officials tell CBS46 News a panel discussion...
ATLANTA, GA
Paige Minds The Gap

Fun festivals happening in Atlanta in June 2022

June is full of fun festivals! Check out the best festivals happening in and around Atlanta this June. Event Date: June 1, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nuts 'n Berries Decatur is celebrating with a free 90's themed 2nd birthday bash. There will be a food truck serving plant-based street food, vendors with free samples, contests for best dressed and 90's trivia, music, prizes, and sales. All ages are welcome at this free, indoor/outdoor event taking place rain or shine.
ATLANTA, GA
mommypoppins.com

26 Things to Do on Father's Day: Father's Day Events in Atlanta

Father's Day is almost here so take the time to thank your dad for all he does! Today’s fathers take on many various roles in their families, so let's show dad how much he means to us with some great Father's Day events in Atlanta. Don’t settle for buying Super-Man (aka dad) cliche ties, cologne bottles, or typical gifts this Father’s Day; instead, read our list of Father's Day activities to celebrate him and make memories together. Let this be the best Father’s Day ever!
ATLANTA, GA

