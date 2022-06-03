ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Celebrating Juneteenth in Atlanta

theatlanta100.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrated annually on June 19, Juneteenth commemorates the date that enslaved Black Americans in the United States were declared free. Also known as...

theatlanta100.com

Comments / 0

Related
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
Channelocity

Most expensive Atlanta neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Atlanta in 2022 is 6,013,000, which is a 1.73% increase from 2021. An absolutely fascinating fact about Atlanta is it's the "only city in North America to have been destroyed as an act of war when General Sherman burnt it to the ground in November of 1864. Only 400 buildings survived the razing, but the city rebuilt itself from the ashes — which is why the city symbol is the phoenix."
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Fogo De Chao Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and looking for affordable yet high end new restaurants to try, you should surely consider visiting this restaurant. Finding high end meat at an affordable price isn’t the easiest resource to come across, and especially at such a low rate. I first came across Fogo de Chao while looking for a restaurant to attend for my birthday dinner and the first thing that I noticed on Google were the restaurants' outstanding reviews. Customers spoke highly of the food quality and overall experience, giving Fogo de Chao 4.6 stars with nearly 7,000 reviews, which is great, and after seeing this, I was sold. Now this is a pretty busy restaurant, in a well known area, so parking was a bit of a concern even before I arrived, but to my surprise, there was both free and valet parking available for customers, making the entire experience much more convenient. Once inside of the restaurant, there was a really nice host who greeted my friends and I and after only 10 minutes, we were seated. As I walked to our table I noticed that the restaurant was very high end and the decor was also exceptional, with nice dark, romantic lighting. Now let’s get to the part that really matters; the food! Fogo de Chao is a place where there are countless amounts of meat that is served on a stick by men in elegant attire. Their most popular dishes include Filet Mignon, Smoked Salmon, and New York Style Cheesecake for dessert. Each dish consisted of its own unique flavor that one won’t forget. Overall, visiting Fgoo de Chao was both convenient and unforgettable.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
City
Acworth, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
AccessAtlanta

Best bets for seafood in Atlanta

There’s no doubt that Atlanta is absolutely fabulous. The only thing missing is a beach. Although we can’t dip our toes in the sand and smell the salty air, we’re not deprived of incredibly fresh seafood. Getting fish from the ocean to a restaurant plate in under...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

City of Stonecrest hosts a Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom

The City of Stonecrest will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 4 to 9 p.m. It is FREE to attend. The event takes place at the Southeast Athletic Complex, located at 5845 Hillvale Rd., Lithonia, GA 30058. Come to shop with local vendors and enjoy great...
LITHONIA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Sandy Springs: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Sandy Springs, Georgia

Sandy Springs offers more ways to experience American culture, history and landscapes. You’ll be able to see more than the average tourist thanks. to its central location near the Civil War historic sites of Atlanta, Marietta, and Kennesaw. Sandy Springs is located just north of Atlanta. The city is...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#Metro Atlanta#Independence Day#Parade#Black Americans#Atlanta History Center#360 Media Inc
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta coffee shop offers safe space to anyone being followed in neighborhood

ATLANTA — An Atlanta coffee shop is now vowing to serve up coffee and safety. ParkGrounds coffee is tucked away along Flat Shoals Avenue in southeast Atlanta and is open seven days a week. The shop, found in the heart of historic Reynoldstown, announced Sunday it would open its doors to anyone who felt like they were being followed or harassed in the neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

High inflation leaves Atlanta family with only $50 a month to live

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the price at the pump goes up, there’s no doubt that consumer confidence goes down. Most in metro Atlanta are now paying anywhere from $4.19 to $4.69 a gallon. “It’s rough, it’s rough. I’m fortunate, but I can’t imagine what it’s like for people...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

‘Bad neighbor’ causes stir in Kirkwood

By Guest Columnist JOHN LANIER, executive director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation and long-time Krikwood resident. For my whole life, I’ve said that I’m from Atlanta. For the first 25 years of it though, that wasn’t quite true. I’m a product of the Atlanta suburbs, which means that Atlanta was a place that I would go to for a sporting event here or a restaurant there. I wasn’t from Atlanta; I was just a frequent visitor to it.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
mommypoppins.com

26 Things to Do on Father's Day: Father's Day Events in Atlanta

Father's Day is almost here so take the time to thank your dad for all he does! Today’s fathers take on many various roles in their families, so let's show dad how much he means to us with some great Father's Day events in Atlanta. Don’t settle for buying Super-Man (aka dad) cliche ties, cologne bottles, or typical gifts this Father’s Day; instead, read our list of Father's Day activities to celebrate him and make memories together. Let this be the best Father’s Day ever!
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Wellstar announces two of their hospitals win Oglethorpe Awards

Wellstar Health System distributed the following announcement celebrating two of their hospitals that received Oglethorpe Awards:. TWO WELLSTAR HOSPITALS WIN AWARD FOR PERFORMANCE EXCELLENCE. The Georgia Oglethorpe award was granted to only two hospitals out of 230 in Georgia; Both are at Wellstar. Marietta, Ga.(June 07, 2022) —This month, Wellstar...
MARIETTA, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

Acworth hosts Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration

Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration will take place at Logan Farm Park, in Acworth, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The event is FREE to attend. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. so you can find a spot on the lawn, set up your blanket or chairs, and enjoy a picnic meal.
ACWORTH, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Unseen hero: Tiffany Houston

Tiffany Houston is an unseen hero in Newnan. Houston moved to Newnan from Carrollton in 1998 and has been working in the school system since 2002. Most days you can find her helping senior citizens in Newnan with various errands. Her acts of charity started when she was 18. She...
NEWNAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy