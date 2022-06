Stock markets are off to a decent start this week with Europe posting almost 2% gains and the US not far behind. Fluctuations in the markets are so frequent and large that I struggle to get particularly excited about days like today. On the face of it, these are very decent gains. But what exactly has changed? There's far more to be concerned about than optimistic at this point and that's going to be a constant challenge to any of these bear market rallies.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO