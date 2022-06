Since 2012, Firestone Walker has assembled the best breweries in the world for its annual invitational in Paso Robles, California. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year hiatus, but on Saturday, the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival (FWIBF) made its triumphant return, bringing together an unbeatable lineup of more than 55 breweries from around the globe — all selected and invited by Matt Brynildson, Firestone Walker’s brewmaster — and a sold-out crowd of 2,500 craft beer enthusiasts looking to sample their world-class offerings.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO