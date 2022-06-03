ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UniverSoul Circus final shows this weekend

Cover picture for the articleThe most interactive circus in the world, UniverSoul Circus is in Atlanta with a lineup filled with show-stopping performances to celebrate its...

Music festival returns to its traditional spot on the calendar

Candler Park Music Festival Producer Josh Antenucci describes the event as “hyper-local,” a celebration of Atlanta. “The food and beverage come from Atlanta businesses, the music is selected for Atlanta fans and features many local performers,” he explained. He said approximately 10,000 festivalgoers are expected when the popular event returns June 3 and 4.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Best bets for seafood in Atlanta

There’s no doubt that Atlanta is absolutely fabulous. The only thing missing is a beach. Although we can’t dip our toes in the sand and smell the salty air, we’re not deprived of incredibly fresh seafood. Getting fish from the ocean to a restaurant plate in under...
ATLANTA, GA
mommypoppins.com

26 Things to Do on Father's Day: Father's Day Events in Atlanta

Father's Day is almost here so take the time to thank your dad for all he does! Today’s fathers take on many various roles in their families, so let's show dad how much he means to us with some great Father's Day events in Atlanta. Don’t settle for buying Super-Man (aka dad) cliche ties, cologne bottles, or typical gifts this Father’s Day; instead, read our list of Father's Day activities to celebrate him and make memories together. Let this be the best Father’s Day ever!
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Atlanta, GA Best Rated Nail Salons

Nail art has played a huge role in history, and in 2022, a person's nail art can be seen as a way of showing their personality, and there are so many different ways for a person to wear their nails. Coffin shaped, stiletto shaped, rounded, and basic square shaped nails are just a few of the options that one can have. Everyone has their own preference when it comes to the way that they like their nails done. Some people enjoy the basic colors such as white or black, and others enjoy more of a pop in colors such as neon orange or maybe even rainbow. Atlanta, luckily, has a countless number of nail stylists that are always available for booking, whether that be someone who works in a nail salon, or does work in the comfort of their own homes.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX2now.com

St. Louis rapper's mother killed in Atlanta

The mother of St. Louis rapper and producer Metro Boomin died in an apparent murder-suicide. Electric scooters banned in Downtown St. Louis after …. Local charity golf tournaments a success despite …. Businesses, attractions recommend masks as COVID …. Rethinking Retirement: Maximize Social Security. Monday’s Trending Topics. Networking event...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta coffee shop offers safe space to anyone being followed in neighborhood

ATLANTA — An Atlanta coffee shop is now vowing to serve up coffee and safety. ParkGrounds coffee is tucked away along Flat Shoals Avenue in southeast Atlanta and is open seven days a week. The shop, found in the heart of historic Reynoldstown, announced Sunday it would open its doors to anyone who felt like they were being followed or harassed in the neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

High inflation leaves Atlanta family with only $50 a month to live

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the price at the pump goes up, there’s no doubt that consumer confidence goes down. Most in metro Atlanta are now paying anywhere from $4.19 to $4.69 a gallon. “It’s rough, it’s rough. I’m fortunate, but I can’t imagine what it’s like for people...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Orly and other ghosts

-excerpted from “The Veterinarian’s Wife, A Memoir” by Susie Berta, edited/abridged for for this column. June 3, 1962, was a sunny, cloudless Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the Atlantic, Air France Flight 007 was crashing on takeoff at Orly Airport near Paris, taking the lives of 130 people.
ATLANTA, GA
wclk.com

Chef Kevin Ashford Talks About The 2022 Family Food Fest taking place on June 19th

This week on The Local Take, Chef Kevin Ashford joins us to talk about a favorite Father’s Day Event - The Family Food Fest. This annual event is produced by Atlanta Culinary Charities and will take place on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19th, at the Georgia Freight Depot from 3PM - 6PM, this is a family fun event for everyone. The Family Food Fest includes food tastings, chef demonstrations, entertainment, health screening, a kids zone, and even dental screenings.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

4 Mini Atlanta Getaway’s

Sometimes the hustle and bustle of Atlanta can become enough to wear out even the most city obsessed person. There is nothing wrong with hitting reset and relax. With prices going up everywhere, sometimes it can feel impossible to getaway. Atlanta has some surprising gems and getaways right in its backyard or close to it that any local can enjoy. Whether looking to reconnect with self or have a getaway with friends/ your SO this list is perfect for those looking to disconnect for a little while.
ATLANTA, GA
goodwordnews.com

Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed in a domestic incident on Sunday: NPR

The Atlanta rapper known as Trouble was shot dead in a suburb of the city on Sunday, authorities said. He was 34 years old. The performer, who went by the name Mariel Semonte Orr, was discovered by Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputies who were called to the scene of a shooting in the nearby town of Conyers around 3.20am Sunday morning. Orr was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 glorious venues to hold your Georgia Wedding

On your big day, you’ll want a wedding that’s memorable and meaningful, but you don’t need to travel to an exotic location to have your event at a stunning and unforgettable venue. In fact, Georgia hosts some of the most glorious wedding and reception venues your imagination...
GEORGIA STATE

