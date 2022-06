As a frequent guest on Texas Standard, Texas-based journalist Keri Blakinger of The Marshall Project has shared details of many of her stories and investigations into the state’s prison and jail system. Blakinger’s ability to get an insider’s perspective stems from the fact that she once served nearly two years in prison herself, for a drug crime in New York state. In her new memoir, “Corrections in Ink,” Blakinger delves into her journey, starting with a successful adolescent figure skating career that abruptly ends, leading her into a spiral of heroin addiction.

