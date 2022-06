Videos of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos have surfaced as new reporting shows that the teenager frequently made threats on social media. Ramos told young women and girls that he was going to rape them while also showing off a rifle he purchased. On livestreams on the social media app Yubo, he threatened to shoot up schools, users who saw the threats in the last few weeks have said, CNN and The Washington Postreported. On Tuesday 24 May, Ramos shot and killed 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Ramos...

UVALDE, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO