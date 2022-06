Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “Poison In The Honey.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 hasn’t been an easy journey for any of its couples so far, as almost all of the relationships on display still need to address some big problems before anyone walks down the aisle. Some are facing greater challenges than others, of course, and it’s fair to say that Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise are near the top of that pyramid when it comes to such predicaments. Just on the heels of their f-bomb argument, the flagship TLC series revealed their biggest problem seems to exist outside of their actual relationship, and invloves a lack of common sense.

TV SERIES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO