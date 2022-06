Whether it’s housing, food, or gas, high prices are pressing the Seattle area and beyond. Things are getting more expensive here. Let’s start with gas prices. Despite our region’s enthusiasm for alternative fuels and public transportation, the vintage car remains the preferred choice for getting around. But gas prices are at an all-time high. The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.95 right now, according to the AAA. In Washington, it’s $5.49 (a year ago, it was $3.60). The sudden extra cost for families and passengers has become an important political issue as the midterms approach later this year.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO