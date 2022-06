The Buffalo Bills have never won a Super Bowl. (Bills fans likely don’t need or appreciate the reminder.) But the betting public believes in the Bills for 2022. Via David Payne Purdum of ESPN.com, DraftKings Sportsbook says the Bills have attracted twice as many bets and more than twice as much money wagers to win the Super Bowl than any other team.

