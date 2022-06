There are so many worthwhile ways to celebrate the arts in San Antonio this month. Start with a cultural hybrid of Japanese and American art from Houston artist Mayuko Ono Gray; peruse a powerful photo exhibit and commentary from artist Christian K. Lee on the negative portrayals of Black American gun owners; meet the “Floops” at Artpace, ceramic sculptures with personality from Michael Guerra Foerster; and wind your way through the Cubist radicals, Picasso and Braque, at the McNay. Also not to be missed, two related exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary that reflect and reclaim the memories of Veterans and their families. The world-class exhibits on display this June offer a world of choices.

