The Old Mill Hill Society will host its 31st annual “tour of hidden gardens” in Trenton’s historic landmark neighborhood from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The rain-or-shine event will feature about 15 gardens and public spaces where visitors will be able to “take a look behind the house facades to see the private sanctuaries and public spaces of the neighborhood, including several gardens that are new this year.”

TRENTON, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO