Newark, NJ

In Newark’s South Ward, Clinton Hill Early Learning Center is promise (finally) fulfilled

By Editor’s Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clinton Hill Early Learning Center, a state-of-the-art early learning center providing education and care for up to 198 children, opened in the Upper Clinton Hill neighborhood in Newark’s South Ward this week. The center, located at 30 Demarest St., brings together two community-based providers to provide families...

