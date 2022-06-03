In Newark’s South Ward, Clinton Hill Early Learning Center is promise (finally) fulfilled

(SKILLMAN, NJ) -- The Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum (SSAAM), central New Jersey’s only Black history museum, will hold its first Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, from 11:00am to 3:00pm. This family-friendly event, “Freedom Forward,” will feature live music from The Jonathan Ware Quartet, food from Trenton BBQ restaurant “The Big Easy,” artist talks, theatrical performances, activities for kids, and inspiring community speakers and leaders celebrating African American resilience and freedom. It will take place at the National Historic Register-listed Mt. Zion AME Church in Skillman and the adjacent True Farmstead, a historic African American-owned property recently purchased by SSAAM and the Sourland Conservancy. This celebration marks the first time visitors will be welcomed back to the museum’s home in-person since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

