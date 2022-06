Geyser is a Lightning-native, non-custodial Bitcoin crowdfunding platform that makes it possible for anyone to create and fund campaigns for projects from anywhere in the world. The team at Geyser is working to give creators and organizers a platform to raise funds for projects while providing more transparency on the state of their campaigns. Similar to Kickstarter and GoFundMe, Geyser offers project pages that allow supporters to donate, and observers to check the fundraising progress. One of the biggest differences between outdated crowdfunding platforms and Geyser is that creators on Geyser receive the funds immediately because the donations go directly to projects’ Bitcoin full nodes.

