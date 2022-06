WORCESTER HAS BEEN long recognized as a “gritty” city in the heart of the Commonwealth. But what exactly does that mean and how did it get this moniker? Some have used it in a derogatory fashion, referring to our beloved city as a “gritty central Massachusetts mill town whose only attraction was its close proximity to Boston.” But we know better. A deep look through more than 300 years of Worcester’s history reveals three consequential individuals whose lives stand out as embodying the very best of Worcester spirit. Daniel Gookin, Timothy Bigelow and Isaiah Thomas all exhibited courage, fierce tenacity, strength of character, and a strong sense of helping others and giving back to their community. On this 300th Anniversary of Worcester’s founding, their stories can serve as a model for us all.

