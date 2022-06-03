ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Thug Denied Bond As Judge Says 'He Is A Danger To The Community,' Fellow YSL Members Admit They 'Fear For Their Lives'

 3 days ago

Young Thug denied bond after judge hears testimony that includes co-defendants claiming they fear he will kill them and their families.

Source: Amy E. Price / Getty

Yesterday, Young Thug got his chance to plead his case for bond in the YSL indictment that currently has him behind bars. Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville listened to several people in support of Young Thug’s release to counter the image prosecutors painted. One person who took the stand was music industry veteran Kevin Liles, who become emotional while calling Young Thug a son.

Liles even told the judge he would be willing to support Young Thug if he needed it as concerns for a $1 million 24/7 security bill were mentioned.

Another interesting witness was Corie Jackson, a 15-year-old young man who said he met Young Thug when he was just 10 years old. Jackson testified he met Thugger while passing out CDs at Cumberland Mall and Thug went on to mentor him and help his family out of poverty. Jackson is now a motivational speaker across the United States helping keep fellow kids out of trouble and on the right track.

Witnesses proved not to be enough and the Judge still denied Young Thug’s bond

After listening to Young Thug’s witnesses, the state had its chance to plead their case on why he shouldn’t be released, even going as far as revealing they had proffers that included some of the people indicted with him. Those people revealed they fear him and feel crossing him would lead to them and their families being killed.

In the end, Judge Glanville denied Thug’s bond on a major concern of him being a danger to the community based on the evidence and him being a potential flight risk. A trial has been set for the first week of 2023, but the Judge did admit he would try to speed up the trial if he can.

You can hear the state’s case against bail below.

