June 5, 2022 (Alpine) -- One of East San Diego County’s great treasures, Lions, Tigers and Bears celebrated its 20th anniversary on May 21 with a “Diamonds and Denim” themed Wild in the Country gala. The even featured a silent and live auction with items such as wildlife paintings and an African photo safari as well as a VIP cocktail party reception, opportunities to feed exotic animals, buffet luncheon, and entertainment by a Neil Diamond tribute artist.

